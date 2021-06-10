Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

NFL Foundation Grassroots Program accepting grant proposals through June 30

Non-profit community-based organizations can apply grant toward capital improvement projects

Jun 10, 2021 at 02:55 PM
Margaret Bowles

The NFL Foundation Grassroots Program is now accepting proposals from non-profit community-based organizations to provide grants of up to $250,000 for capital improvement projects through June 30, 2021.

The NFL Foundation Grassroots Program is a partnership of the National Football League Foundation and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) with the goal to provide non-profit, neighborhood-based organizations with financial and technical assistance to improve the quality, safety, and accessibility of local football fields.

In order to be eligible for a grant under the Program, projects must be sponsored by non-profit community-based organizations registered as exempt from Federal Income Tax under Internal Revenue Service Code Section 501(c)(3) or middle or high schools. In addition, all organizations applying for funds must be located specifically and exclusively within NFL Target Markets and serve low to moderate-income areas within those markets.

Strong preference will be given to those proposals that (1) seek to upgrade existing facilities that are in poor condition or otherwise underutilized; (2) demonstrate active use of the fields; (3) attract matching funding that exceeds the minimum required match of 1:1; (4) involve local partnerships with non-profit community partners (e.g., USA Football, Parks and Recreation Departments, YMCA branches, etc.) to promote youth sports safety and community programming on the fields; (5) provide for continuing maintenance and field safety; and (6) involve youth football programs that are currently registered and compliant with USA Football's Football Development Model education program.

The following parishes/counties are eligible to apply: Acadia, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles, Baton Rouge, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, Grant, Iberia, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafourche, LaSalle, Lincoln, Livingston, Madison, Orleans, Ouachita, Plaquemines, Sabine, St. Bernard, St. James, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, St. John, St. Charles, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermillion, Vernon, and Washington.

As noted above, grants are given only for capital expenditures. Applicants may request a maximum of $250,000 from the NFL Foundation Grassroots Program to be used for capital improvements.

Click here to submit your proposal or learn more about The NFL Foundation Grassroots Program

