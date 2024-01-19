Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Jan. 19

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Jan 19, 2024 at 09:06 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com

WATCH Saints Insider, Jan. 17: Mickey Loomis is confident. Should Saints fans be, too?

The Saints often kick the salary-cap can down the road. Don’t expect that to change this year.

Has complacency sunk the Saints? GM Mickey Loomis says 'I want to make it uncomfortable.'

Are the Saints too old? Mickey Loomis addressed a topic of growing concern for fans.

From NewOrleansSaints.com

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: defensive end Cam Jordan

Saints Defense | 2023 Saints Season Recap

Assistant special teams coach Phil Galiano named National Team special teams coordinator for Senior Bowl

