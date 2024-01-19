Assistant special teams coach Phil Galiano named National Team special teams coordinator for Senior Bowl

The Reese's Senior Bowl announced that New Orleans Saints assistant special teams coach Phil Galiano will serve as the special teams coordinator for the National team for the 75th annual college all-star game.

Galiano just completed his fifth season with the New Orleans Saints as assistant special teams coach in 2023 and is a veteran in the coaching ranks with 24 years of experience, including eight seasons in the NFL and 12 years at the collegiate level.

This is the second year the Senior Bowl is using a "Coach Up" format where coordinators and assistant coaches are placed into elevated roles from the ones they currently hold with their respective clubs.

The Saints special teams unit in 2023 turned in a productive year ranking second for the NFL season according to veteran reporter Rick Gosselin's annual rankings, based on 22 special-teams-related statistics and assigning the team a numeric value for each ranking on each statistic, with the team with the lowest totals finishing on top of the rankings. The unit also fielded an All-Pro and Pro Bowler in wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed.

In 2023, Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry served as the offensive coordinator for the National team which proceeded to win the game 27-10.