2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: defensive end Cam Jordan 

CAM JORDAN 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:

Definitely not the typical Cameron Jordan year for the defensive end, despite starting all 17 games. Hampered by an injured ankle, Jordan totaled two sacks – his fewest since a one-sack rookie season in 2011 – along with three tackles for loss, six quarterback hits and 43 tackles. Those also were the lowest totals in those categories since his rookie year. The ankle injury essentially relegated him to a two-down player who mainly could defend the run and was subbed out on passing downs.