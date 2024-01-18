2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: defensive end Cam Jordan 

CAM JORDAN 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:
Definitely not the typical Cameron Jordan year for the defensive end, despite starting all 17 games. Hampered by an injured ankle, Jordan totaled two sacks – his fewest since a one-sack rookie season in 2011 – along with three tackles for loss, six quarterback hits and 43 tackles. Those also were the lowest totals in those categories since his rookie year. The ankle injury essentially relegated him to a two-down player who mainly could defend the run and was subbed out on passing downs.
BEST GAME OF CAM JORDAN'S 2023 SEASON:
In a 24-17 victory over the Bears on Nov. 5, Jordan had a sack, a tackle for loss, two quarterback hits and seven tackles.
BEST QUOTE FROM CAM JORDAN'S 2023 SEASON:
"In my mind, I should go to sleep and wake up perfect. But that hasn't been happening. You're always healing from something, some things are more severe than others. It's football season, you're never going to be 100 percent healthy. With my role as it is, I'm perfectly fine with contributing however I can to get a win." – Jordan
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.