Saints Morning Break for Friday, April 30

A collection of headlines about the Saints' first-round draft pick

Apr 30, 2021 at 11:44 AM
From NOLA.com

Rod Walker on the decision to draft a defensive end

Saints first round draft grades

What happened to draft day trades?

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Watch Coach Sean Payton talk about drafting Payton Taylor

JD on the decision to draft the Houston defensive end

See photos of Payton Turner from the Senior Bowl

Five things to know about Payton Turner

From WWL radio

Poll: What do you think of decision to draft Payton Turner?

