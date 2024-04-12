 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Saints Morning Break for Friday, April 12

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Apr 12, 2024 at 09:12 AM
From Nola.com

Saints legend Drew Brees shares the strangest place he's ever heard a 'Who Dat!'

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Former New Orleans Saints tackle Victor Riley dies at 49

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2017 selections

From NFL.com

QBs Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels among 13 prospects attending 2024 NFL Draft

Gennaro Filice 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Jets go get Rome Odunze; Pats, Raiders trade back into Round 1

From Indianapolis Star

IFCA Hall of Fame inductees from Region 7 include several college standouts, NFL players

