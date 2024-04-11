Former New Orleans Saints tackle Victor Riley dies at 49

Victor Riley, an eight-season NFL veteran who played three seasons with the New Orleans Saints (2002-2004), died on Feb. 2. He was 49.

Drafted in the first round (27th overall) of the 1998 draft out of Auburn by the Kansas City Chiefs, Riley would spend four seasons with the the Chiefs before signing with the Saints as an unrestricted free agent in 2002. Over three seasons with the Saints, the 6-foot-5, 340-pound tackle would appear in 46 games, including 33 starts at right tackle. Riley would play one more season in the NFL following his time with the Saints spending 2005 with the Houston Texans.

Riley took over starting duties for the Saints in 2003, where he helped plow the road for running back Deuce McAllister who finished the year with career-high 1,641 yards and eight touchdowns, earning his second Pro Bowl selections. The Saints offense would record 5,438 net yards that season, the then second-highest total in club history.

Riley continued on as the starter in 2004 helping pave the way for another 1,079 yards for McAllister and another 5,193 net yards for the Saints offense which was the then third-highest total in franchise history.

Riley would finish his NFL career having participated in 111 contests, starting in 93.

A four-year player for the Auburn Tigers, Riley was named second team All-American his senior year in 1997. Over his four years, he appeared in 42 regular season contests (33 starts) and opened two bowl games.