Three New Orleans Saints legends on 2022 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Prior to the Saints selecting Evans with the 108th overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, Evans earned 2005 First Team All-American honors at Bloomsburg (Pa.). He was a two-time Division II Player of the Year finalist and three-time First Team All-PSAC East selection. Evans led the Huskies to the 2005 PSAC East title and an NCAA playoff berth.

Evans made a rapid ascent from his small school roots at Bloomsburg into one of the NFL's top interior linemen and the top guard in Saints history. He was named to six consecutive Pro Bowls from 2009-14, and was selected an AP first-team All-Pro selection from 2009-12, adding an All-Pro second-team selection in 2013. Evans started 153 contests at right guard for New Orleans, the 10th-highest total for games played in team record books.

Former New Orleans Saints players also on the ballot include Craig Heyward and Ashley Ambrose. Hayward spent five seasons in New Orleans (1988-92) and Ambrose suited up for the Black & Gold for the 1999 season.