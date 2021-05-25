J.D. Roberts, second head coach of New Orleans Saints, remembered as disciplinarian

Abramowicz said Roberts grew into the job, though there wasn't much on-field success to show for it. New Orleans finished 7-25-3 under Roberts. He was the Saints' head coach when the franchise drafted quarterback Archie Manning with the No. 2 overall pick in 1971.

"J.D. drafted me and was my first coach," Manning said. "He believed in me and always had my back. He was my good friend for 50 years."

Kupp agreed that Roberts inherited a difficult position.

"What I remember about J.D. is that we were in tough shape when J.D. came in and took the team," Kupp said. "We hadn't had a lot of success, and he came into a difficult situation. I felt like having had a military background (Roberts served as a lieutenant in the Marine Corps), he was brought in to establish discipline and bring a team together.

"A lot of people felt like the team was undisciplined at that time, and I kind of disagreed with that. I think that we were a hard-working team, we were a team that was very close even though we'd been through some difficult times. And so, when J.D. came in it was very difficult, because he was kind of instructed to establish discipline within the organization.

"We were a hard-working team. I'd never been through such grueling training camps and what have you in 1967, 1968, 1969. So it wasn't the fact that we had not worked, but when J.D. came in, those were his instructions and so we continued to really just, to try on top of what the team had already been through, to try to establish a high-discipline team on top of that, was very difficult. It was very hard on the players.

"Personally, I felt like J.D. was a great guy. He was a no-nonsense guy, he knew what he wanted to do, and yet trying to establish hard work on top of hard work, was very hard. The players were kind of pushed to a place where, it was just hard. To me, J.D. was placed in a position that was very difficult. And then, we did not have a lot of success."

Abramowicz said that Roberts, who won the Outland Trophy as the nation's top offensive lineman at Oklahoma in 1953, "knew the score and he was thrown into a tough situation."

"I thought he handled himself well," Abramowicz said. "He listened to the players but he was a disciplinarian. I don't know how well he'd fit in nowadays, but you respected him. We knew he was nervous; players aren't stupid, they know the tough situation a coach is put into. What you do is, you go out there and you're paid to play to the best of your ability, and he's the head coach and that's what you've got to do, and come together as players. "