Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Ten Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

Dec 28, 2022 at 03:01 PM
New Orleans Saints
Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2022 NFL season.

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
LBKaden EllissHandFP
SJustin EvansShoulderLP
RBAlvin KamaraQuadricep/NIR-PersonalDNP
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenLP
SMarcus MayeShoulderDNP
WRChris OlaveHamstringLP
GAndrus PeatAnkleDNP
TRyan RamczykIllnessDNP
RBDwayne WashingtonIllnessDNP
LBPete WernerHamstringLP

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
QBJalen HurtsRight ShoulderDNP
TLane JohnsonGroinDNP
CBAvonte MaddoxToeDNP
RBMiles SandersKneeDNP
WRA.J. BrownKneeLP
DTJordan DavisConcussionLP

