Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2022 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|LB
|Kaden Elliss
|Hand
|FP
|S
|Justin Evans
|Shoulder
|LP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Quadricep/NIR-Personal
|DNP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|LP
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Shoulder
|DNP
|WR
|Chris Olave
|Hamstring
|LP
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Ankle
|DNP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Illness
|DNP
|RB
|Dwayne Washington
|Illness
|DNP
|LB
|Pete Werner
|Hamstring
|LP
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|QB
|Jalen Hurts
|Right Shoulder
|DNP
|T
|Lane Johnson
|Groin
|DNP
|CB
|Avonte Maddox
|Toe
|DNP
|RB
|Miles Sanders
|Knee
|DNP
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|Knee
|LP
|DT
|Jordan Davis
|Concussion
|LP