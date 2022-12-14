Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 15 vs. Atlanta Falcons

13 Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

Dec 14, 2022 at 03:19 PM
New Orleans Saints
Thirteen New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2022 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
PositionNameInjuryWednesday
LBZack BaunAnkleDNP
SJ.T. GrayHamstringLP
RBMark IngramKneeDNP
TEJuwan JohnsonAnkleLP
DECameron JordanFootLP
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenLP
KWil LutzIllnessDNP
TRyan RamczykRest/KneeLP
TEAdam TrautmanAnkleLP
LBPete WernerAnkleLP
DEPayton TurnerAnkleLP
RBDwayne WashingtonIllnessDNP
SP.J. WilliamsKneeDNP

ATLANTA FALCONS

Table inside Article
PositionNameInjuryWednesday
QBMarcus MariotaInjured Reserve
GChuma EdogaKneeDNP

