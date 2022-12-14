Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 15 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Thirteen New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2022 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|LB
|Zack Baun
|Ankle
|DNP
|S
|J.T. Gray
|Hamstring
|LP
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|Knee
|DNP
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|Ankle
|LP
|DE
|Cameron Jordan
|Foot
|LP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|LP
|K
|Wil Lutz
|Illness
|DNP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Rest/Knee
|LP
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|Ankle
|LP
|LB
|Pete Werner
|Ankle
|LP
|DE
|Payton Turner
|Ankle
|LP
|RB
|Dwayne Washington
|Illness
|DNP
|S
|P.J. Williams
|Knee
|DNP
ATLANTA FALCONS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|QB
|Marcus Mariota
|Injured Reserve
|G
|Chuma Edoga
|Knee
|DNP