Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 11 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Thirteen New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams during the 2022 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|C
|Josh Andrews
|Illness
|DNP
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Calf
|DNP
|S
|J.T. Gray
|Hamstring
|DNP
|T
|James Hurst
|Concusssion
|DNP
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|Knee
|DNP
|DE
|Cameron Jordan
|Eye
|DNP
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|Ankle
|LP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|DNP
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Abdomen
|LP
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Triceps
|DNP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Illness
|DNP
|DT
|Malcolm Roach
|Ankle
|LP
|LB
|Pete Werner
|Ankle
|DNP
LOS ANGELES RAMS
TBD