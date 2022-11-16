Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 11 vs. Los Angeles Rams

13 Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

Nov 16, 2022 at 03:15 PM
New Orleans Saints
Thirteen New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams during the 2022 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
CJosh AndrewsIllnessDNP
DEMarcus DavenportCalfDNP
SJ.T. GrayHamstringDNP
TJames HurstConcusssionDNP
RBMark IngramKneeDNP
DECameron JordanEyeDNP
WRJarvis LandryAnkleLP
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenDNP
SMarcus MayeAbdomenLP
GAndrus PeatTricepsDNP
TRyan RamczykIllnessDNP
DTMalcolm RoachAnkleLP
LBPete WernerAnkleDNP

