Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 10 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's estimated Injury Report for the team's Week 10 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2022 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
The New Orleans Saints did not practice on Wednesday, November 9. This is an estimation of practice statuses.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Calf
|LP
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|Knee
|DNP
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|Ankle
|LP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|DNP
|C
|Erik McCoy
|Calf
|DNP
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Tricep
|DNP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Rest/Knee
|LP
|LB
|Pete Werner
|Ankle
|DNP