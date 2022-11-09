Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 10 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Eight Saints listed on Wednesday's estimated Injury Report

Nov 09, 2022 at 03:17 PM
New Orleans Saints
Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's estimated Injury Report for the team's Week 10 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2022 NFL season.

The New Orleans Saints did not practice on Wednesday, November 9. This is an estimation of practice statuses.

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
DEMarcus DavenportCalfLP
RBMark IngramKneeDNP
WRJarvis LandryAnkleLP
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenDNP
CErik McCoyCalfDNP
GAndrus PeatTricepDNP
TRyan RamczykRest/KneeLP
LBPete WernerAnkleDNP

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

