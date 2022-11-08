Consistency has been evasive for New Orleans Saints this season

Each of those conversions – in the first and second quarters, respectively – kept alive drives that led to touchdowns for Baltimore.

The Saints also were struck by some critical injuries on offense and defense, arguably the most prominent being center Erik McCoy (calf) and linebacker Pete Werner (ankle).

McCoy's injury prompted Cesar Ruiz to move from right guard to center, with Calvin Throckmorton sliding in to play right guard. Ruiz made the same move last year, when McCoy was injured in the season opener.

"I thought he did a pretty good job overall," Allen said. "That's not an easy thing to do, to go from working all week at guard and then moving to center in the middle of the game. But he's done that before. I thought he handled that transition just fine."

Kaden Elliss stepped in for Werner, who entered the game with a league-leading 53 solo tackles (74 total) and two forced fumbles, with three passes defended.

"I thought there were some good things that he did in the game," Allen said of Elliss, who finished with a sack, a quarterback hit and five tackles. "I also felt like there were some things that he needs to do better at. He knows the things that he's got to improve on and that'll be something that we'll have to do moving forward, and start getting him some more reps at Will (linebacker)."

LATT UPDATE: Allen said that cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who has missed the last four games with an abdominal injury suffered against Seattle, is moving closer to a return.

"We'll monitor him throughout the week," Allen said. "He's picked up the intensity of his workouts in terms of the rehab process. I'm hopeful that we'll get him back sooner than later. It's a tough injury to come back from and he's working hard to get back.

"It's a painful injury to come back from and he's working through it. I think he's getting closer. When he's healthy enough and able to go out and do his job the way he's capable of doing it, he'll be back out there."