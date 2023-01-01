Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Jan. 1

- The New Orleans Saints (6-9) will play the Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) at noon Sunday in Philadelphia. You can watch the game on Fox-8 or listen to the game on WWL-870. For all of the viewing and listening options click here.
- The inactives list for the game will be released at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. You will be able to find the full list here. The Saints have already ruled out safety Marcus Maye, guard Andrus Peat and running back Dwayne Washington.
- Gameday Live presented by Sanderson Farms will stream at 11 a.m. Team reporter Erin Summers will cover all of the main storylines of Sunday's game. You can watch here.
- Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon for the best stats feed of the game. Also be sure to use the new Highlights Hub where you can customize the highlights you receive on your feed. Download information can be found here.
- The Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon will start five minutes after the game ends. Watch here to see live coverage of postgame press conferences with Coach Dennis Allen, quarterback Andy Dalton and others.
Jan 01, 2023 at 08:08 AM
