Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Jan. 3

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
- The New Orleans Saints defeated the Carolina Panthers on Sunday to move to 8-8 on the season. The next game for New Orleans will be Sunday, January 9 at 3:25 pm.
- After Sunday's win and Minnesota's loss, the Saints now have a definitive path to the final playoff spot, but they need a little help. Find out what needs to happen>>>
- Defensive end Cameron Jordan was a beast against Carolina, posting 3.5 sacks in the game. Watch his top plays>>>
- See what head coach Sean Payton and some key players had to say following Sunday's win in this week's postgame quotes.
- With Cam Jordan's outstanding performance on Sunday, he's earned the feature in this week's edition of Helmet Stickers. Read the article by John DeShazier>>>