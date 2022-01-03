Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Jan. 3

Saints defeat the Carolina Panthers 18-10 to move to 8-8.

Jan 03, 2022 at 09:10 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs Panthers Week 17 2021

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0238
1 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0014
2 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0348
3 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0347
4 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0326
5 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0325
6 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0324
7 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0323
8 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0317
9 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0322
10 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0313
11 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0321
12 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0318
13 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0320
14 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0319
15 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0316
16 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0314
17 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0315
18 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0312
19 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0310
20 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0311
21 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0309
22 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0307
23 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0306
24 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0308
25 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0305
26 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0299
27 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0300
28 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0304
29 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0297
30 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0298
31 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0296
32 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0295
33 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0292
34 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0294
35 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0293
36 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0290
37 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0288
38 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0291
39 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0283
40 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0286
41 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0280
42 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0285
43 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0278
44 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0282
45 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0281
46 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0279
47 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0277
48 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0272
49 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0270
50 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0261
51 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0271
52 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0268
53 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0269
54 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0267
55 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0266
56 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0264
57 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0265
58 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0259
59 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0262
60 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0263
61 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0260
62 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0255
63 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0258
64 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0256
65 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0246
66 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0257
67 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0254
68 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0253
69 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0252
70 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0251
71 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0245
72 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0250
73 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0249
74 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0248
75 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0247
76 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0244
77 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0242
78 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0240
79 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0243
80 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0241
81 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0234
82 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0239
83 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0237
84 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0236
85 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0227
86 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0231
87 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0235
88 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0230
89 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0229
90 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0228
91 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0223
92 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0225
93 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0226
94 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0222
95 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0224
96 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0217
97 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0221
98 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0219
99 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0215
100 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0220
101 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0218
102 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0216
103 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0213
104 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0214
105 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0211
106 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0180
107 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0212
108 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0174
109 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0210
110 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0183
111 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0209
112 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0181
113 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0179
114 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0182
115 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0184
116 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0176
117 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0178
118 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0173
119 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0177
120 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0175
121 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0170
122 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0093
123 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0167
124 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0161
125 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0156
126 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0091
127 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0160
128 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0159
129 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0147
130 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0092
131 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0090
132 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0080
133 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0139
134 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0089
135 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0085
136 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0082
137 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0088
138 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0083
139 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0087
140 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0086
141 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0081
142 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0079
143 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0077
144 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0084
145 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0078
146 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0075
147 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0073
148 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0076
149 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0074
150 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0071
151 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0072
152 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0067
153 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0070
154 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0068
155 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0069
156 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0065
157 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0066
158 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0064
159 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0063
160 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0060
161 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0062
162 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0058
163 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0061
164 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0057
165 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0059
166 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0046
167 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0038
168 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0029
169 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0045
170 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0041
171 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0042
172 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0044
173 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0043
174 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0040
175 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0035
176 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0036
177 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0039
178 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0033
179 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0037
180 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0031
181 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0032
182 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0025
183 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0034
184 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0030
185 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0027
186 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0026
187 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0023
188 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0022
189 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0028
190 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0024
191 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0021
192 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0017
193 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0020
194 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0018
195 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0016
196 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-NOSCAR-Final-010222-0015
197 / 197
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
  1. The New Orleans Saints defeated the Carolina Panthers on Sunday to move to 8-8 on the season. The next game for New Orleans will be Sunday, January 9 at 3:25 pm.
  2. After Sunday's win and Minnesota's loss, the Saints now have a definitive path to the final playoff spot, but they need a little help. Find out what needs to happen>>>
  3. Defensive end Cameron Jordan was a beast against Carolina, posting 3.5 sacks in the game. Watch his top plays>>>
  4. See what head coach Sean Payton and some key players had to say following Sunday's win in this week's postgame quotes.
  5. With Cam Jordan's outstanding performance on Sunday, he's earned the feature in this week's edition of Helmet Stickers. Read the article by John DeShazier>>>

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Jan. 2

Saints will play host to the Carolina Panthers at 3:25 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Dec. 31

Final Saints-Panthers Injury Report will be released Friday afternoon
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Dec. 30

Saints look ahead to divisional matchup with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Dec. 29

Saints fall to 7-8 after a 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Dec. 28

Saints fall to 7-8 after a 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Dec. 27

Saints will play host to the Miami Dolphins at 7:15 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Dec. 24

Second Injury Report of the week will be released around 3 p.m.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Dec. 23

Saints prepare for Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Dec. 22

Saints prepare for Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Dec. 21

Saints defeat Tampa Bay 9-0 on Sunday night.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Dec. 20

Saints defeat Tampa Bay 9-0 on Sunday night.
Advertising