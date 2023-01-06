Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Jan. 6

- The New Orleans Saints play their final game of the 2022 season on Sunday as they face the Carolina Panthers at home. The team will practice Friday to prepare for the game, and head coach Dennis Allen will speak to the media live. You can watch on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints YouTube page, and the Saints social media channels.
- A new episode of the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek will be posted Friday on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- The final injury report of Week 18 will be posted Friday on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon for stats, games, and more. Also be sure to use the new Highlights Hub where you can customize the highlights you receive on your feed. Download information can be found here.
- A new edition of the Saints Practice Report will be posted Friday on NewOrleansSaints.com. Team reporter Erin Summers will break down all the news of the day.
Jan 06, 2023 at 09:00 AM
news
