Saints Gameday Guide: Preseason Week 2 vs. Cardinals

GAME DETAILS:

The Saints will host the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, August 17 at 7:00 p.m. CST. Gates will open two (2) hours prior to kickoff for all ticket holders while Gate A Ground will be open to Suite patrons three (3) hours prior to kickoff.

HOW TO WATCH:

The game will be locally broadcast on WVUE - FOX 8 with Joel Meyers (play-by-play), Jon Stinchcomb and Sean Kelley (color analysts) and Meghan Payton (sideline). The game will also air on local radio's WWL 870 AM and 105.3 FM with Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline). For full broadcast channel listings, CLICK HERE.

Out of market fans can all catch preseason games LIVE with NFL Game Pass. CLICK HERE for details on a FREE TRIAL.

ENTERTAINMENT:

Get your game face on and join us in Champions Square, club XLIV, and Opening Act before the Saints kickoff. Enjoy live entertainment from KARMA, food and beverage offerings including food trucks Chef Scott's Creole BBQ, Crepes a la Car, and Centerplate's Streetcar Eats, and much more.

Once inside the gates, fans will enjoy the National Anthem with Katie Marino Crist and a NFL Play Football Competition at halftime.

PARKING & TRAFFIC:

Due to increased security measures at all NFL stadiums, vehicles parking in certain areas of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome parking garages will now be subject to security screenings at every home game. Enhanced vehicle screening will consist of an EOD canine sweep. Only vehicles parking within close proximity to the stadium will be subject to the enhanced EOD canine search. This would include guests who are parking in the A or B lanes of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. For more information, CLICK HERE.

STADIUM INFORMATION:

As mandated by the NFL, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome uses walk-through metal detectors during Saints games at all entry gates to enhance safety and security.

The NFL "clear bag" policy remains the same. All bags, including diaper bags, are prohibited other than clear vinyl bags no larger than 12" X 12" X 6" or a One-Gallon Ziploc bag (limit 1 of either). Small clutch bags no larger than 6.5" wide X 4.5" high, with or without a handle or strap, may be taken into the stadium in addition to one of the clear bags. Click here for an information sheet with details on the "All Clear" bag policy.

Fans are also encouraged to review additional stadium information and policies before arriving at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome HERE.

MOBILE TICKETING:

Beginning with the upcoming 2018 season, NFL ticketing policies will prohibit printed PDF tickets from being accepted for entry into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Season ticket holders will continue to receive their commemorative paper tickets in the mail, as usual. Ticket holders who choose to use their commemorative paper tickets for entry will be allowed. However, fans will no longer be able send PDF (Portable Document Format) tickets via email. Ticket Holders must download the Saints mobile app or the SeatGeek app in order to resell or transfer tickets to another account.

For a step-by-step tutorial on accessing, transferring or selling your Saints tickets, CLICK HERE.

50/50 RAFFLE:

Fans will have a chance to participate in our 50/50 raffle two (2) hours prior to kickoff through the third quarter. Proceeds from Friday's raffle will benefit Special Olympics Louisiana. For details on ticket prices and winning numbers, CLICK HERE

AUTOGRAPHS:

Saints legend Brad Edelman will be available to sign autographs inside the Saints Hall of Fame from 5:00 - 6:30 p.m.