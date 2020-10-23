Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Guide 2020: Week 7 vs. Panthers

Helpful tips and information for the Saints Week 7 matchup against the Panthers

Oct 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM
SAINTS-PANTHERS GAME DETAILS:

Coming off of a Week 6 bye, the New Orleans Saints (3-2) will return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT, hosting the Carolina Panthers (3-3) on FOX.

Today's game is presented by Sanderson Farms.

The Saints came up with a convincing comeback win in overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football on October 12. New Orleans got back to a winning record, as the offense, defense and special teams worked in complementary fashion to work back from a 20-3 second quarter deficit.

TV & RADIO BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Fans can catch the action on the following television and radio stations:

  • TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)
    Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Chris Spielman (color analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline)
  • Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
    Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline)
  • National Radio: ESPN Radio
    Announcers: Sean Kelley (play-by-play) and Ben Hartsock (color analyst)
  • Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
    Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

Photos: Game Action #1 | Saints-Panthers Week 17 2019

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Carolina Panthers in week 17 of the 2019 NFL season.

MOBILE GAME STREAMING

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

Fans can also catch replays of every play, of every game, all year long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS ON A FREE TRIAL OF NFL GAME PASS

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO:

As fans return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, we have worked closely with local & state officials, Ochsner Health and ASM Global to develop a comprehensive health and safety plan. From face coverings to gate openings to social distancing policies, HERE IS OUR FULL LIST OF WHAT FANS NEED TO KNOW BEFORE ARRIVING ON GAMEDAY.

DOME AT HOME ON THE SAINTS MOBILE APP PRESENTED BY VERIZON:

Can't be at the Dome? Bring Game Day home! Make the most of game day with Dome at Home, our new "second screen" app experience featuring exclusive live content, chats with Saints legends, a fun fan-vs.-fan halftime competition, the chance to win $1,000 EVERY week ... and much more. On game day, let's show the world that we can still get crunk from the couch. DOWNLOAD SAINTS APP

SAINTS AUCTIONS POWERED BY IGOT IT:

Saints Auctions powered by iGot It is your ticket to exclusive team merchandise and one-of-a-kind fan experiences! Download the Saints app now to place you bids every gameday and with new items being posted daily, fans will have lots of opportunities all season long to add to their Black & Gold collection. DOWNLOAD SAINTS APP

50/50 RAFFLE:

This season, fans will have a chance to participate in our 50/50 raffle online! Purchase tickets two (2) hours prior to kickoff through the third quarter. Proceeds from this week's raffle will benefit the Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center. CLICK HERE FOR 50/50 RAFFLE DETAILS, TICKET PRICES AND WINNING NUMBERS

SAINTS VIP TAILGATE GAMEDAY DELIVERY:

Missing that Saints VIP Tailgate Gameday Experience for the 2020 Saints Season? #TailgateDelivered has you covered. The Saints and Bullseye Event Group have teamed up with Food Network Chef Aaron May, TABASCO® Brand, Francesca by Katie's, Miller Lite & Waitr to deliver each week custom game day tailgates meals. CLICK HERE TO ORDER TODAY FOR GAME DAY DELIVERY

