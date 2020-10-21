Saints vs Panthers 2020 Week 7 Preview

Saints vs. Panthers | Week 7 Matchup
Coming off of a Week Six bye, the New Orleans Saints (3-2) will return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday at 12p.m. CT, hosting the Carolina Panthers.
The Saints came up with a convincing comeback win in overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football on October 12. New Orleans got back to a winning record, as the offense, defense and special teams worked in complementary fashion to work back from a 20- 3 second quarter deficit. QB Drew Brees completed 33-of-47 passes for 325 yards with one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown as he led the Black and Gold on his 42nd fourth quarter/overtime comeback since joining the team in 2006. WR Emmanuel Sanders led the receiving attack with 12 receptions for 122 yards. RB Alvin Kamara showed the versatility that has made him famous, finishing with 150 all-purpose yards.
The Saints defense settled down for the most part in the second half after some early struggles, giving up only ten points in the second half and with CB Marshon Lattimore ending the contest in overtime, stopping Chargers WR Mike Williams on a fourth down play, one yard short of the first down marker. DE Trey Hendrickson tied a career high with 1.5 sacks, while LB Demario Davis and DE Cameron Jordan tied for the team lead with ten tackles apiece.
Special teams played a crucial role in the victory as well. On the way to the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week recognition, New Orleans K Wil Lutz continued his unblemished 2020, as he was perfect on three-of-three field goals, including a 36-yard kick in overtime. Rookie WR Marquez Callaway stepped up in the return game in substitute of an injured Deonte Harris, bringing back six punts for 69 yards.
On Sunday, New Orleans will return to division play for the first time since a season-opening win over Tampa Bay. They will face a Carolina team with significant change but led by the steady hands of new Head Coach Matt Rhule and QB Teddy Bridgewater, who played for the Saints the last two seasons, winning all five of his starts in 2019. Under the leadership of Bridgewater, the Carolina offense has stood out in the past month, with the signal-caller distributing the ball to WR Robby Anderson and RB Mike Davis, who has impressed in both the running and passing attack substituting for Christian McCaffrey.
Saints vs. Panthers| Week 7 Broadcast Information
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2020 – 12:00 P.M. (CST) MERCEDES-BENZ SUPERDOME – NEW ORLEANS, LA.
- TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally) – Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Chris Spielman (color analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline)
- NATIONAL RADIO: ESPN Radio – Sean Kelley (play-by-play) and Ben Hartsock (color analyst)
- LOCAL RADIO: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM) – Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline)
- SPANISH LANGUAGE RADIO: KGLA (830 AM and 105.7 FM) – Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
Carolina Panthers | Top Stats in Week 6
- Teddy Bridgewater: 16/29 for 216 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT
- Mike Davis: 18 rushes for 52 yards
- Kenneth Murray: 12 tackles (7 solo, 5 assisted)
New Orleans Saints | Top Stats in Week 5
- Drew Brees: 33-47 for 325 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
- Alvin Kamara: 11 carries for 45 yards + 8 catches for 74 yards
- Emmanuel Sanders: 12 catches for 122 yards
Carolina Panthers | Week 6 Recap at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
from Panthers.com
Though they fought back from a slow start, the Panthers could not get the score they needed to tie the game in the fourth quarter, falling to the Bears, 23-16.
The Panthers had a chance at a late comeback, but with 1:32 left, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw his second interception of the game to seal the loss.
Carolina falls to 3-3 on the season.
Saints vs Panthers | Series History
The Panthers initially entered the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1995 and since then, with the regular season series tied at 25-25, with the Saints picking up the 2017 NFC Wild Card showdown at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The clubs were in the NFC West from 1995-2001 and the rivalry's continued in the NFC South since 2002. The Saints have a 13-11 regular season record vs. Carolina at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Of the 50 regular season games in the series, 24 have been decided by eight points or less, with New Orleans winning 12. The Saints' longest winning streak was a five-game stretch from 2000-02.
In the 50 regular season games of the series there has been:
- 1,115 points scored by New Orleans, 1,097 allowed.
- A five-game New Orleans winning streak from 2000-02.
- A four-game New Orleans winning streak in games played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome from 1998-2001.
- 25 games decided by double-digits.
- Six games decided by 21 or more points.
- 24 games decided by eight points or less.
- One 32-point win by New Orleans in last season's regular season finale.
- A 32-point loss by New Orleans.
Saints vs Panthers | Statistical Comparison from 2020
|Saints
|Panthers
|Record
|3-2
|3-3
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|30.6 (5)
|23.0 (23)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|30.0 (24)
|23.5 (13)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|378.4 (12)
|383.5 (11)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|115.0 (18)
|116.8 (16)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|263.4 (12)
|266.7 (9)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|337.4 (8)
|340.5 (11)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|100.2 (6)
|121.7 (18)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|237.2 (19)
|218.8 (7)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|25.7 (7)
|24.8 (8)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|12.5 (5t)
|5.3 (24)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|+1 (13t)
|+1 (13t)
|Penalties
|33
|39
|Penalty Yards
|458
|338
|Opp. Penalties
|20
|34
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|185
|298
Saints vs Panthers | Connections
Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater played for Saints from 2018-19.
In 2019, Bridgewater started a five-game stretch from Weeks Three-Eight, where he and the Saints won all five of his starts.
Bridgewater and Saints running back Latavius Murray were teammates in Minnesota in 2017.
Defensive Tackle Sheldon Rankins and Bridgewater were also college teammates at Louisville.
Murray and Panthers wide receiver Seth Roberts were teammates with the Raiders from 2014-16. Roberts started his college career at Pearl River (Miss.) Community College.
Saints guard/tackle James Hurst and Roberts were teammates in Baltimore in 2019.
Murray and Carolina wide receiver Brandon Zyslstra were teammates in Minnesota in 2018.
New Orleans safety D.J. Swearinger Sr. prepped at Greenwood (S.C.) HS and played at South Carolina.
Panthers cornerback Eli Apple played for New Orleans from 2018-19.
Apple, New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore and wide receiver Michael Thomas were college teammates at Ohio State.
Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins and Apple were teammates with the New York Giants from 2016-18.
New Orleans linebacker Alex Anzalone and Panthers quarterback Will Grier were teammates at the University of Florida.
Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady served as an offensive assistant in New Orleans from 2017-18. Brady also served as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at LSU in 2019 for the College Football Playoff National Champions. Brady also played wide receiver at William and Mary when Saints Assistant Offensive Line Coach/Running Game Brendan Nugent served on their offensive coaching staff.
Saints tight end Jared Cook played at the University of South Carolina from 2005-07.
New Orleans defensive tackle Shy Tuttle prepped at North Davidson (Welcome, N.C.) HS.
New Orleans Defensive Line Coach Ryan Nielsen served as defensive line coach/recruiting/run game coordinator at North Carolina State from 2013-16, serving on the same Wolfpack coaching staff with Panthers wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson the first two seasons. Nielsen and Jackson served on the same coaching staff at Northern Illinois in 2012.
Saints Wide Receivers Coach Ronald Curry was a four-year starter at quarterback at the University of North Carolina and also was the starting point guard on the school's 1998-99 and 2000-01 basketball teams.
Lattimore Thomas and Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel were also teammates at Ohio State.
Nugent and Carolina Defensive Line Coach Mike Phair served on the same Chicago staff in 2013. Nugent also served on the same Montreal Alouettes (2012) and Bears (2013-14) offensive staffs with Panthers Offensive Line Coach Pat Meyer.
Saints Senior Def. Asst. Peter Giunta and Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule served on the same New York Giants staff in 2012.
Carolina tight end Chris Manhertz played for the Saints from 2015-16.
Panthers tackle John Scott played at Grambling State from 2013-17.
Saints linebacker Demario Davis and Panthers linebacker Julian Stanford were teammates with the New York Jets in 2015 and 2017 and Davis played with Carolina wide receiver Robby Anderson and safety Juston Burris with the Jets in 2017.
New Orleans defensive end Trey Hendrickson and Panthers linebacker Adarius Taylor were college teammates at Florida Atlantic in 2013.
New Orleans running back Dwayne Washington and Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson were college teammates at the University of Washington.
Swearinger and Panthers running back Mike Davis were college teammates with the Gamecocks. Saints Special Teams Assistant Michael Wilhoite played with Davis in San Francisco from 2015-16 and in Seattle in 2017.
Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins and Panthers cornerback Rasul Douglas were teammates with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2017-19.
Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson prepped at Riverdale High School and played at Louisiana State University as a college teammate of New Orleans practice squad center/guard Will Clapp.
Panthers defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton, who played at the University of Mississippi, was on the Saints practice squad from 2017-18 and also was a teammate in New England of Saints defensive tackle Malcom Brown.
Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders played with Panthers guard Michael Schofield, center Matt Paradis and tackle Russell Okung in Denver.
Janoris Jenkins and Panthers cornerback Corn Elder were teammates in New York in the 2019 preseason.
Saints vs Panthers | Series Fast Facts
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory: 32 points, Saints won 42-10, 12/28/19 at Bank of America Stadium
Panthers' Largest Margin of Victory: 32 points, Panthers won 45-13, 1/2/00 at Ericsson Stadium
Current Series Streak: Two-game winning streak for New Orleans, 11/24/19-present
Saints' Longest Win Streak: Five games, 10/15/00-11/10/02
Panthers' Longest Win Streak: Four games (twice), 12/18/05-10/7/07 (most recent) and 12/29/02-12/5/04
Most Points by Saints in a Game: 45 points, Saints won 45-17, 1/1/12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Most Points by Panthers in a Game: 45 points, Panthers won 45-13, 1/2/00 at Ericsson Stadium
Most Combined Points (Both Teams): 82 points, Panthers won 44-38, 12/30/12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game: Zero points, Panthers won 13-0, 10/19/97 at Superdome
Fewest Points by Panthers in a Game: Three points, Saints won 34-3, 11/7/10 at Bank of America Stadium
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams): 13 points, Panthers won 13-0, 10/19/97 at Superdome
INDIVIDUAL
Most Rushing Yards (Saints): Running back Ricky Williams, 147 yards on 31 carries (4.7 avg.) with one touchdown on 10/14/01 at Ericsson Stadium.
Most Rushing Yards (Panthers): Running back DeAngelo Williams, 210 yards on 21 carries (10.0 avg.) with two touchdowns on 12/30/12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Passing Yards (Saints): Quarterback Drew Brees, 465 yards on 34-of-49 passing (69.4%) with four TDs (118.2 rating) on 10/16/16 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Passing Yards (Panthers): Quarterback Kerry Collins, 335 yards on 17-of-46 passing (37.0 %) with three touchdowns (48.7 passer rating) on 11/26/95 at Superdome.
Most Receptions (Saints): (Tie) Running back Darren Sproles, 13 receptions for 128 yards (9.8 avg.), 9/16/12 at Bank of America Stadium (Most Recent). Wide receiver Joe Horn, 13 recep-tions for 150 yards (11.5 avg.) and one touchdown, 12/2/01 at Louisiana Superdome (First).
Most Receptions (Panthers): (Tie) TE Greg Olsen, 10 receptions for 72 yards (7.2 avg.) and one touchdown on 12/7/14 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome (Most Recent). WR Steve Smith, 10 receptions for 87 yards (8.7 avg.) and one touchdown on 10/1/06 at Bank of America Stadium. WR Muhsin Muhammad, 10 receptions for 179 yards (17.9 avg.) and one touchdown on 12/5/04 at Louisiana Superdome (First).
Most Receiving Yards (Saints): Wide receiver Brandin Cooks, 173 yards on seven receptions (24.7 avg.) withone touchdown on 10/16/16 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Receiving Yards (Panthers): Wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad, 192 yards on nine receptions (21.3 avg.) with one touchdown on 9/13/98 at Louisiana Superdome.