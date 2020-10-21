Saints vs Panthers 2020 Week 7 Preview

Saints vs Panthers | Connections

Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater played for Saints from 2018-19.

In 2019, Bridgewater started a five-game stretch from Weeks Three-Eight, where he and the Saints won all five of his starts.

Bridgewater and Saints running back Latavius Murray were teammates in Minnesota in 2017.

Defensive Tackle Sheldon Rankins and Bridgewater were also college teammates at Louisville.

Murray and Panthers wide receiver Seth Roberts were teammates with the Raiders from 2014-16. Roberts started his college career at Pearl River (Miss.) Community College.

Saints guard/tackle James Hurst and Roberts were teammates in Baltimore in 2019.

Murray and Carolina wide receiver Brandon Zyslstra were teammates in Minnesota in 2018.

New Orleans safety D.J. Swearinger Sr. prepped at Greenwood (S.C.) HS and played at South Carolina.

Panthers cornerback Eli Apple played for New Orleans from 2018-19.

Apple, New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore and wide receiver Michael Thomas were college teammates at Ohio State.

Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins and Apple were teammates with the New York Giants from 2016-18.

New Orleans linebacker Alex Anzalone and Panthers quarterback Will Grier were teammates at the University of Florida.

Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady served as an offensive assistant in New Orleans from 2017-18. Brady also served as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at LSU in 2019 for the College Football Playoff National Champions. Brady also played wide receiver at William and Mary when Saints Assistant Offensive Line Coach/Running Game Brendan Nugent served on their offensive coaching staff.

Saints tight end Jared Cook played at the University of South Carolina from 2005-07.

New Orleans defensive tackle Shy Tuttle prepped at North Davidson (Welcome, N.C.) HS.

New Orleans Defensive Line Coach Ryan Nielsen served as defensive line coach/recruiting/run game coordinator at North Carolina State from 2013-16, serving on the same Wolfpack coaching staff with Panthers wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson the first two seasons. Nielsen and Jackson served on the same coaching staff at Northern Illinois in 2012.

Saints Wide Receivers Coach Ronald Curry was a four-year starter at quarterback at the University of North Carolina and also was the starting point guard on the school's 1998-99 and 2000-01 basketball teams.

Lattimore Thomas and Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel were also teammates at Ohio State.

Nugent and Carolina Defensive Line Coach Mike Phair served on the same Chicago staff in 2013. Nugent also served on the same Montreal Alouettes (2012) and Bears (2013-14) offensive staffs with Panthers Offensive Line Coach Pat Meyer.

Saints Senior Def. Asst. Peter Giunta and Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule served on the same New York Giants staff in 2012.

Carolina tight end Chris Manhertz played for the Saints from 2015-16.

Panthers tackle John Scott played at Grambling State from 2013-17.

Saints linebacker Demario Davis and Panthers linebacker Julian Stanford were teammates with the New York Jets in 2015 and 2017 and Davis played with Carolina wide receiver Robby Anderson and safety Juston Burris with the Jets in 2017.

New Orleans defensive end Trey Hendrickson and Panthers linebacker Adarius Taylor were college teammates at Florida Atlantic in 2013.

New Orleans running back Dwayne Washington and Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson were college teammates at the University of Washington.

Swearinger and Panthers running back Mike Davis were college teammates with the Gamecocks. Saints Special Teams Assistant Michael Wilhoite played with Davis in San Francisco from 2015-16 and in Seattle in 2017.

Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins and Panthers cornerback Rasul Douglas were teammates with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2017-19.

Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson prepped at Riverdale High School and played at Louisiana State University as a college teammate of New Orleans practice squad center/guard Will Clapp.

Panthers defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton, who played at the University of Mississippi, was on the Saints practice squad from 2017-18 and also was a teammate in New England of Saints defensive tackle Malcom Brown.

Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders played with Panthers guard Michael Schofield, center Matt Paradis and tackle Russell Okung in Denver.