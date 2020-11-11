Saints Gameday Guide 2020: Week 10 vs. 49ers

SAINTS-49ERS GAME DETAILS:
Coming off of a Week 9 divisional win, the New Orleans Saints (6-2) will return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT, hosting the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) on FOX.
Today's game is presented by Community Coffee.
New Orleans comes off dominating 38-3 Sunday night victory over the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, to secure the second consecutive season sweep of the division rivals who dropped to 6-3, extended their winning streak to five and improved to 3-0 in NFC South matchups.
TV & RADIO BROADCAST INFORMATION:
Fans can catch the action on the following television and radio stations:
- TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)
Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analyst) and Lindsay Czarniak (sideline)
- Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline)
- National Radio: ESPN Radio
Announcers: Sean Kelley (play-by-play) and Barret Jones (color analyst)
- Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
The New Orleans Saints host the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Advertising
MOBILE GAME STREAMING
Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES
Fans can also catch replays of every play, of every game, all year long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS ON A FREE TRIAL OF NFL GAME PASS
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO:
As fans return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, we have worked closely with local & state officials, Ochsner Health and ASM Global to develop a comprehensive health and safety plan. From face coverings to gate openings to social distancing policies, HERE IS OUR FULL LIST OF WHAT FANS NEED TO KNOW BEFORE ARRIVING ON GAMEDAY.
DOME AT HOME ON THE SAINTS MOBILE APP PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Can't be at the Dome? Bring Game Day home! Make the most of game day with Dome at Home, our new "second screen" app experience featuring exclusive live content, chats with Saints legends, a fun fan-vs.-fan halftime competition, the chance to win $1,000 EVERY week ... and much more. On game day, let's show the world that we can still get crunk from the couch. DOWNLOAD SAINTS APP
SAINTS AUCTIONS POWERED BY IGOT IT:
Saints Auctions powered by iGot It is your ticket to exclusive team merchandise and one-of-a-kind fan experiences! Download the Saints app now to place you bids every gameday and with new items being posted daily, fans will have lots of opportunities all season long to add to their Black & Gold collection. DOWNLOAD SAINTS APP
50/50 RAFFLE:
This season, fans will have a chance to participate in our 50/50 raffle online! Purchase tickets two (2) hours prior to kickoff through the third quarter. Proceeds from this week's raffle will benefit the Saints & Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund. CLICK HERE FOR 50/50 RAFFLE DETAILS, TICKET PRICES AND WINNING NUMBERS
SAINTS VIP TAILGATE GAMEDAY DELIVERY:
Missing that Saints VIP Tailgate Gameday Experience for the 2020 Saints Season? #TailgateDelivered has you covered. The Saints and Bullseye Event Group have teamed up with Food Network Chef Aaron May, TABASCO® Brand, Francesca by Katie's, Miller Lite & Waitr to deliver each week custom game day tailgates meals. CLICK HERE TO ORDER TODAY FOR GAME DAY DELIVERY