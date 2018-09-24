Saints Game Notes: Week 3 at Atlanta Falcons 9/23/18

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS VS ATLANTA FALCONS
SUNDAY, SEPT. 23, 2018 ● MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM
SAINTS POSTGAME NOTES
- With the win, New Orleans Saints improve to 2-1, their first road opening win of a season since a September 15, 2013 16-14 win at Tampa Bay. The Saints return to action on Sunday, Sept. 30 when they play the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3.25p.m. CST. The game will be aired on CBS (WWL-4 locally).
- The Saints win improved New Orleans' all-time regular season record against the Falcons to 47-51.
- The Saints win gave the franchise their first win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, making it the 53rd road facility that the Saints would have posted a win.
- The Saints currently have a streak of 259 regular season games without having been shut out, dating back to a 26-20 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 6, 2002 at Raymond James Stadium, the longest running streak in the National Football League.
- Head Coach Sean Payton has 114 career victories (regular season and postseason), putting him in a tie for 38th place on the all-time list with Don Coryell (St. Louis Cardinals, 1973-77 and San Diego Chargers, 1978-86) for 38th place all-time.
- Today's win by Payton mark's his 40th in the regular season against NFC South competition. It also gives him a 16-7 record against Atlanta.
- QB Drew Brees completed 39-of-49 passes for a total of 396 yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns tying his single-game career with rushing touchdowns (2 vs. Mia. 10/25/09). With 396 yards today, Brees recorded his 104th 300-yard game as a Saint, 111thoverall. Brees played in his 252nd career game today to move into sole possession of 41st in NFL record books past Atlanta's Mike Kenn 1978-94). Today's game markedBrees' 251st career start. Only Brett Favre (298), Peyton Manning (265) and New England's Tom Brady (253 tonight at detroit) have started more games. Brees improved his record as the Saints starter against Atlanta to 17-8.
- In 2017, Brees didn't throw an interception through the first four games, the first time that he'd done so in his 17-year NFL career, the second four game stretch without an interception in his career, both occurring in the last two seasons.
- With his 39 completions today, Brees surpassed Favre (6,300) and is now the NFL's all-time leader in completions. Brees has 6,326 career completions.
- QB Taysom Hill recorded the Saints longest rush of the game, with a 35-yard gain. Hill also returned three kickoffs for 64 yards. (21.3 avg.)
- RB Alvin Kamara rushed for 66 yards on sixteen carries. Kamara also finished with fifteen catches for 124 yards (both career highs). Kamara finished the game with 190total yards from scrimmage, a single-game career high for Kamara.
- FB Zach Line played in his 50th career game today. Line also recorded his second career touchdown as a Saint, hauling in a one-yard catch from Brees.
- WR Michael Thomas finished with ten catches for 129 receiving yards. Thomas also set an NFL record with 38 receptions in the first three games of the season, surpassing Julio Jones (34-2015)
- Making his Saints debut, WR Cameron Meredith recorded a touchdown on his first career catch as a Saint, hauling in 11-yard reception.
- WR Ted Ginn Jr. scored the Saints first touchdown of the game, recording a four-yard catch.
- TE Benjamin Watson recorded five catches for a total of 71 yards. Watson has 507 career receptions, surpassing Dallas Clark and Frank Wycheck for 12th place all-time in the NFL record books.
- DE Cameron Jordan played in his 115th consecutive regular season game today and overall, the second-longest games played streak for defensive ends behind Carolina's Julius Peppers. Jordan also started his 100th consecutive game. Jordan finished the game with two sacks and one pass defensed his second consecutive contest with two takedowns.
- DE Marcus Davenport recorded his first career sack, dropping QB Matt Ryan for a seven-yard loss.
- DE Alex Okafor recorded his first career blocked punt, picked up by LB Craig Robertson for a 12-yard return.
- LB Demario Davis led the Saints defense in tackles with eight (five solo).
- For the first time in his career, K Wil Lutz completed three field goals in the first half with a 21-yard field goal, a 49-yard field goal and a 45-yard field goal. Lutz has 297career points. With his thirteen points today, Lutz moved into sole possession of tenth, surpassing RB Mark Ingram on the club's all-time scoring list.
- P Thomas Morstead punted four times for 202 total yards (50.5 avg.) with a long of 57 yards. Morstead played in his 145th career game today, putting him in sole possession of 15th place on the club's all-time games played list.