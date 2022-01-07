Saints Friday Injury Report: 2021 Week 18 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 18 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|CB
|Bradley Roby
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DB
|P.J. Williams
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|Tre'Quan Smith
|Chest
|LP
|LP
|LP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|WR
|Ty Montgomery
|Back
|LP
|LP
|LP
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|Knee
|LP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|QB
|Taysom Hill
|Ring Finger
|FP
|FP
|FP
ATLANTA FALCONS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|RB
|Quadree Ollison
|Quadricep
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|WR
|Frank Darby
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|CB
|Fabien Moreau
|Ribs
|FP
|FP
|FP
|G
|Jalen Mayfield
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Rest
|DNP
|TE
|Lee Smith
|Rest
|DNP