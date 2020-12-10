Demario Davis named 2020 Saints Man of the Year

Since coming to New Orleans, Davis has been active both behind the scenes and in front with the local legal system, working for changes in sentencing, bail reform, eliminating prison violence, strengthening the Orleans Parish Public Defenders Office and law enforcement reforms

Within the Saints organization, Davis' recent contributions have also been instrumental despite the challenges of Covid-19. He is a charter member and plays a vital role on a dual Saints/Pelicans Social Justice Coalition formed by Saints Owner Gayle Benson to provide support to initiatives. The first major initiative was Davis engaging several Saints teammates starting "#SayHerName", which has produced roundtable discussions on a weekly basis among players in the effort to better support black women and their roles as household leaders as well as supporting them against the dual threats of racism and sexism that they face.

Davis conducted many of these good deeds this offseason as he and his wife Tamela faced a major personal crisis when their one-year old daughter Carly-Faith, was diagnosed with a cancerous eye tumor, retinoblastoma, last spring. Carly-Faith had to have her left eye removed, but all medical checkups since have been positive and they are confident a recurrence will not happen. Through their experiences, concern for what the parents of pediatric cancer patients go through and the appreciation for the medical professionals that successfully treated her daughter, the Davis' have made personal financial donations and solicited donations to increase retinoblastoma research, as it is difficult to diagnose as only approximately 300 children are diagnosed per year.

Davis will wear a 'Man of the Year' helmet decal beginning in Sunday's contest at the Philadelphia Eagles and throughout the remainder of the season in recognition of his efforts on and off the field.

For the third year in a row, all 32 team winners will be highlighted as nominees and recognized for their important work during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LV. The 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, a two-hour prime-time awards special to air nationally the week of Super Bowl LV on CBS.

All 32 Walter Payton Man of the Year team nominees will receive a donation of $40,000 in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Nationwide's sixth annual Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote the 32 team nominees for the Walter Payton Man of the Year. Fans can vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee's last name. The player whose unique hashtag is used the most between Dec. 10 and Jan. 17 will receive a $25,000 contribution to their charity of choice, while the second- and third-place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations, all courtesy of Nationwide. Hashtag information and official rules can be found at nfl.com/manoftheyear. New this year, fans can win NFL Shop gift cards and additional money for their favorite nominee's charity. Each Monday during the #WPMOYChallenge, Nationwide will ask fans to respond on Twitter with their favorite nominee and one randomly selected fan each week will win a $100 NFL Shop gift card and $2,500 for their favorite nominee's charity.