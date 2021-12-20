New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers postgame quotes: Dennis Allen, Taysom Hill, Cam Jordan, Demario Davis, C.J. Gardner-Johnson | 2021 NFL Week 15

INTERIM HEAD COACH/DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR DENNIS ALLEN

Opening Statement:

"Obviously a big win for us. I thought our guys went out and played extremely hard. We said going into this game that we had to play with a great effort and a great energy against a really good football team. I think we did that. We protected the football. We did a pretty good job in terms of playing the field position game. And I thought, defensively, I thought we were really good."

On what sort of advantage it gives the Saints defense when Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport line up on the same side:

"Well, you're just trying to see what they're going to do in terms of the protection, and hopefully you can create some one-on-ones and do some things like that. Look, this wasn't about scheme, this was about our guys going out and executing and our guys playing really hard against a really good football team."

On it appearing that Cameron Jordan missed being on the football field and looking rejuvenated:

"Yeah he looked good. We've been saying for a while that we've got to try to limit some of those snaps for Cam and he kind of took care of that for us. So he looked fresh out there and did a really nice job."

On the keys to success his defense has had against Tom Brady:

"Well, I don't want to talk about all those things because then we're giving them a leg up a little bit. Look, we just got to go out and execute our job and we did that. Certainly they had some injuries in the game, which I think helped us. Our guys went out – there was a game plan we had in place and our guys went out and executed that game plan."

On Cameron Jordan reaching 100 sacks for his career and how impressive the effort is at this stage in his career:

"Sacks are hard to come by, and certainly Cam has been one of the better ones in our league for a long time at being able to get pressure on the quarterback. So, I just can't say enough about what he means to our team, the defense, the team in general, our organization, the way he represents himself both on and off the football field. Class guy – I've been fortunate enough to be around him and coach him. He's just a hell of a player."

On how rare it is to get a rush on Buccaneers QB Tom Brady with just the front four:

"Yeah I think that's big. I think that's big. I think he (Brady) does a really good job of recognizing the coverages and knows when you're sending a five-man pressure, he knows where to go with the ball. So, I think it's hard to get to him at times doing that. So, if you're able to rush him with four, I think that's when most teams have been successful."

On Saints WR Marquez Callaway having a successful first quarter:

"Yeah I think that was huge to be able to get a few explosive plays early in the game to set us up in position to score some points. Obviously, we would have liked to have come away with touchdowns and not field goals in those situations. But we were able to come away with points and the way this game ended up playing out, it was more about protecting the football and playing the field position game because we felt pretty good about where we were defensively and how we were playing."

On how it felt to be in a head coaching role again:

"Look, I relish that opportunity. Certainly, I really appreciate everything that Sean Payton has meant to me and my coaching career. So, for him to ask me to step in for him in this circumstance I appreciate the fact that he had the faith and the trust in me to lead this team. I really appreciate all the players and the assistant coaches and the way that they just hung together and fought and scratched and clawed for each other so that we could come away with this win. I think anytime you win in this league I think it's a great feeling, and certainly in these circumstances, it feels good to win."

On if the win felt like a total team effort:

"Yeah, no question. Look, as it is all of the time in this league, it's a total team effort. I thought our guys did a hell of a job of coming together. I thought coaching staff did a great job of understanding what we had to do to be able to win this game. I thought (Offensive Coordinator) Pete (Carmichael) knew what we needed to do, did a good job of handling the game plan, did a good job of protecting the football. I think (Special Teams Coordinator) Darren Rizzi did a hell of a job with the special teams. He does a great job with some of the game management stuff, he was in my ear all game long. It just was a total, collective team effort. And look, that comes from the way that our head coach has prepared us. He does a great job of leading us. So we knew exactly what was expected of us – coaches, players, everybody – and we just went out and did our job, just like we would have if he were standing on the sideline."

On whether or not he heard from Sean Payton after the game, and if he gave him any directives leading up to the game:

"Obviously I'll keep those conversations that he and I had privately in terms of exactly what it was. He told me what he wanted and then kind of let me go do it. I think he didn't want to try to have me thinking about too many things and just try to go out there and manage the team and run the team. We'll kind of keep those conversations private. Again like I said, the fact that he had enough faith in me to step into his spot means a lot to me. I'm just appreciative of all the guys that are in that locker room because none of this was possible without what they did."

On whether or not he wrestled with the fourth down and two yards to go decision early in the game:

"Yeah we kind of talked about it a little bit and thought with the way that we were in the game and the point in the game that it was, we felt like taking the points at that time was probably the right thing. We thought we might try and see if we couldn't draw them offsides and get a free first down. We didn't and so we went ahead and took the points there."

On how he felt about the delegation of duties amongst the coaching staff:

"I thought the players and the coaches handled it outstanding. Just specifically in terms of the defense with me handling a lot more of the game management stuff, those guys – (Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line) Ryan (Nielsen), (Secondary Coach) Kris (Richard), (Linebackers Coach) Mike Hodges, (Assistant Defensive Backs Coach) Cory Robinson, (Senior Defensive Assistant Coach) Peter Giunta – all those guys just did an amazing job of keeping those defensive guys on point of exactly what we were trying to do on making the adjustments where I could kind of focus a little more on what we were doing head coaching-wise. I thought again Darren Rizzi was instrumental in some of the game management decisions. It was just a collective effort by everybody. This wasn't in any way a one-man show, this was an organization that came together and won a game."