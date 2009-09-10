Saints at the Square Kickoff Rally

<span style="">Friday, Sept. 11, two days before the regular-season opener at the Superdome vs. the Detroit Lions, the New Orleans Saints and Young Leadership Council are teaming up for a kickoff rally and free concert at Lafayette Square – with the Saints bringing along the team's players, the Saintsations and mascots.

Much like the "Wednesday at the Square" concert series in the spring, fans will be entertained by live music, have a chance to meet Saints players and there will be food and beverages from some of New Orleans' best eateries for sale. All food and beverage concessions will benefit the Young Leadership Council, a non-profit organization of young professionals working on quality of life issues and community service projects in New Orleans.

"This year we are kicking off the season in a big musical way and integrating Saints excitement with the YLC for a concert at Lafayette Square," said Saints Owner/Executive Vice President Rita Benson LeBlanc. "Bringing the team, mascots and Saintsations to our fans will make this the place to be on Friday before the home opener. It's Saints football fanfare and music free to our fans but all for a good cause as the food and beverage concessions benefit the YLC community programs."

Favorite local musical acts Benny Grunch and The Iguanas will entertain the fans from the stage, with the event scheduled to run from 5pm-8pm, rain or shine.

"The YLC is excited to partner with the Saints once again to bring our community together to celebrate the football season and enjoy the rich culture of New Orleans with live music, food and festivities," said Amy Boyle Collins of the Young Leadership Council.