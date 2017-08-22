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Saints announce schedule for final 2017 Training Camp presented by Verizon practice on August 24

Practice will feature joint workout with the Houston Texans.

Aug 22, 2017 at 09:58 AM

Best of Training Camp 2017 Week 3: Saints in action

Check out the top 40 action shots from Week 3 of 2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon.

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New Orleans Saints 2017 Training Camp Presented by Verizon will end on Thursday, August 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie with a joint workout with the Houston Texans scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. The practice is open to the public, however, all of the free tickets for the practice have been distributed.

With Thursday's practice scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., gates will open at 8:30 with limited bleacher seating available and additional standing room along the fence line. Starting at 8:30 a.m., the Saints will host Fan Fest adjacent to the practice fields for ticketed fans. Offerings will include interactive Saints and New Orleans Pelicans-themed fan experiences, concession offerings and merchandise booths offering the newest Saints gear.

Free parking for fans is available at the parking lot by the New Orleans Baby Cakes baseball stadium. Due to the Fan Fest, the entrance at the corner of Elise Drive and Airline Drive will be closed to vehicular traffic and fans will enter to park at the West entrance/Stable Drive. This includes foot traffic as well. Fans will only be able to access entry into Saints Training Camp via entry from the New Orleans Baby Cakes parking lots (Lots C, D and E). Signage will be prevalent but fans attempting to gain entry by crossing Airline Drive and Elise will be redirected to the West Entrance/Stable Drive, including foot traffic as well.

For more information regarding New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon, please visit www.neworleanssaints.com/trainingcamp

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