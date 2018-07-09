Saints announce schedule for 2018 Training Camp presented by Verizon

FAN INFORMATION

Admission and Parking Information:

For fans wishing to attend Training Camp Presented by Verizon practices in Metairie, there is no admission charge. Fans need to register to attend practices in advance online to be ticketed at www.neworleanssaints.com or on the official Saints mobile app. Tickets will then be transferred to the fan's SeatGeek account on the Saints mobile app for entry into practice. Training camp space is limited on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fans must be ticketed to attend practice. Saints season ticketholders can register for training camp tickets on Tuesday, July 17 at 9:00 a.m., season ticket waiting list members may register on Wednesday, July 18 at 9:00 a.m. and the general public can register on Thursday, July 19 at 9:00 a.m. Tickets will be limited to four per an individual registrant for each open practice. Gates will open to the public 45 minutes prior to each practice and days with a fan fest, gates will open at 7:30 a.m. Limited bleacher seating is available. Standing room along the fence line is permitted. Parking at practices is free based on availability. Public parking is available at the New Orleans Baby Cakes Stadium parking lot. Items left in vehicles should be stored out of sight.

Practice Updates and Special Events:

Media and fan alerts, updates and schedule changes will be made daily on www.neworleanssaints.com once Training Camp Presented By Verizon starts, the Saints Mobile App, or by clicking on to Twitter (@Saints) or Facebook (facebook.com/neworleanssaints). Please note that, in the event of inclement weather (including rain, thunderstorms and extreme heat) practices will be moved indoors and will be closed to the public. Practice times and field locations are subject to change with little or no advance warning at the discretion of the football operations staff. Fans are encouraged to download the Saints Mobile App for current rosters and team information.

Player Autographs:

Following each practice, Saints players will sign autographs for fans. Available players will sign autographs if weather, time and other circumstances permit. Please note, however, that autographs are not guaranteed.

Rosters:

Up-to-date rosters will be available to fans for download on the Saints Mobile App.

Still photos, video and cameras/binoculars:

Fans are welcome to take photos of the players during training camp. However, video is prohibited. Saints staff may request at any time that you cease using those devices. Small cameras and binoculars will be allowed. No spectator cameras with lenses more than six inches long will be permitted. Binocular cases and camera bags are not permitted.

Concessions:

Food, beverages and merchandise are available for purchase.

Restrooms:

Restrooms are available.

Special Needs:

Visitors with special needs should see a Saints representative for appropriate assistance. The ADA drop-off site is in front of the main entrance gate for non-fan fest days. The day of a fan fest practice, a shuttle will be available for ADA patrons and will be located in the Baby Cakes parking lot. A viewing area is available for our disabled fans.

Hand-Wanding/Prohibited Items:

Fans are advised to arrive early as they will be checked via hand-wanding and all bags will be checked by security. To ensure that fans have a safe and enjoyable visit to Saints Training Camp Presented by Verizon, the following items are prohibited:

Animals, except service animals assisting those with disabilities

Backpacks, duffel bags, large bags and hard containers

Bicycles

Coolers and outside food and beverage, except for fans with medical/dietary needs

Hoverboards or other self-propelled devices

Laser pens

Artificial noisemakers (air horns, bullhorns, whistles etc.)

Objects that may obstruct another fan's view, including umbrellas of over 4' in diameter

Oversized purses or handbags (none larger than 16"x14"x13" are allowed)

Remotely controlled model aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and drones

Selfie sticks and video cameras

Weapons and firearms (including fireworks, knives, pepper spray and electronic stunning devices)

Any other item deemed unacceptable by New Orleans Saints management

The Ochsner Sports Performance Center is a smoke-free facility and no smoking, lighters or e-cigarettes are allowed on the grounds

Fans are reminded to please leave such items appropriately secured in their vehicles. Prohibited items that are discovered will be confiscated and disposed of and will not be returned.