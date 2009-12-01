Saints and Patriots Game to Encore on Wednesday Night

** <u>NFL REPLAY TO "ENCORE" WEEK 12 WINS BY TITANS & SAINTS ON NFL NETWORK, WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2
**
Tennessee's win against the Arizona Cardinals, highlighted by Vince Young's career-high 387 passing yards and game-winning scoring pass on the final play of the game, and New Orleans' Monday night home victory against New England, featuring Drew Brees' perfect game at quarterback as the Saints remained undefeated, will be "encored" in a fast-paced, 90-minute format on NFL Network's NFL Replay on Wednesday, December 2 at 8:00 PM ET & 9:30 PM ET, respectively.
NFL Replay highlights the most exciting games from the weekend, re-airing them on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. The abridged, yet enhanced version features the match-ups minus halftime and other elements not critical to the outcome, while granting insider access to fans with sideline and on-field sound, as well as post-game press conference sound bites. NFL Network's NFL Replay also incorporates exclusive shots and camera angles distinctive to NFL Films.
2009 NFL PLAYOFF SCENARIOS
December 1, 2009
For Week 13
AFC
CLINCHED: Indianapolis – AFC South
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Indianapolis clinches a first-round bye with:
• IND win DEN loss or tie NE loss or tie CIN loss
NFC
CLINCHED: None
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
New Orleansclinches NFC South division title with:
1) NO win or tie OR
2) ATL loss or tie
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Minnesota clinches NFC North division title with:
• MIN win GB loss
Minnesota clinches playoff spot:
1) MIN win OR
2) MIN tie NYG loss ATL loss or tie