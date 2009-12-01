 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints and Patriots Game to Encore on Wednesday Night

Dec 01, 2009 at 04:47 AM
saints-and-patriots-game-to-encore-on-wednesday-night-44eca.jpg
    **              <u>NFL REPLAY TO "ENCORE" WEEK 12 WINS BY TITANS & SAINTS ON NFL NETWORK, WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2

**

Tennessee's win against the Arizona Cardinals, highlighted by Vince Young's career-high 387 passing yards and game-winning scoring pass on the final play of the game, and New Orleans' Monday night home victory against New England, featuring Drew Brees' perfect game at quarterback as the Saints remained undefeated, will be "encored" in a fast-paced, 90-minute format on NFL Network's NFL Replay on Wednesday, December 2 at 8:00 PM ET & 9:30 PM ET, respectively.

NFL Replay highlights the most exciting games from the weekend, re-airing them on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. The abridged, yet enhanced version features the match-ups minus halftime and other elements not critical to the outcome, while granting insider access to fans with sideline and on-field sound, as well as post-game press conference sound bites. NFL Network's NFL Replay also incorporates exclusive shots and camera angles distinctive to NFL Films.

2009 NFL PLAYOFF SCENARIOS

December 1, 2009
For Week 13

AFC

CLINCHED: Indianapolis – AFC South

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Indianapolis clinches a first-round bye with:

• IND win DEN loss or tie NE loss or tie CIN loss

NFC

CLINCHED: None

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

New Orleansclinches NFC South division title with:

1) NO win or tie OR

2) ATL loss or tie

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Minnesota clinches NFC North division title with:

• MIN win GB loss

Minnesota clinches playoff spot:

1) MIN win OR

2) MIN tie NYG loss ATL loss or tie

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Here are three key storylines to watch for at Saints training camp

Shough returns as QB1 with a new slate of offensive support

news

Morning Break: Saints backfield taking shape, Kool-Aid McKinstry continues to rise

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, July 23

news

Joey Thomas, Patrick Carter, Dele Harding and Nick Williams to assist Saints coaching staff for 2026 preseason

Coaches bring wealth of experience and success to team in training camp and preseason as part of Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship program

news

Morning Break: Drew Brees sees playoff potential for Saints

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, July 22

TRAINING CAMP COLLECTION

JORDYN TYSON JERSEY

Advertising