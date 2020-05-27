Saints 2020 preseason schedule presented by SeatGeek announced

The New Orleans Saints have announced their 2020 preseason schedule presented by SeatGeek, starting with two road games, followed by two home contests at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on the docket.

New Orleans and the Rams are scheduled to open the newly constructed SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., when they play Los Angeles on Friday, Aug. 14, with a 9 p.m. CT kickoff. The clubs are tied at 2-2 in the preseason series, the Rams lead the regular season series 41-33 and the postseason rivalry is tied 1-1. The Saints are 26-27 in preseason openers all-time after falling to Minnesota 34-25 in the 2019 opener.

In Week Two, the Saints will head north to face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday, Aug. 23. The contest will be nationally televised by Fox (Fox-8 WVUE locally) at 7 p.m. CT. The Saints lead the Steelers 9-7 in the regular season series, while Pittsburgh holds a 9-3 edge in the preseason.

In Week Three, New Orleans will kick off their 2020 Mercedes-Benz Superdome slate and play the Houston Texans on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. CT. The Saints have a 5-5 preseason record against the Texans and a 3-2 regular season mark after their come-from-behind 30-28 season-opening win over Houston in 2019.

The Saints will close out the preseason at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Miami Dolphins prior to the roster cutdown to 53 players. The contest will be played on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. CT. It's the fifth consecutive year that New Orleans finishes the preseason at home, the second straight against Miami. The Dolphins lead the all-time preseason series 15-7, including a 16-13 win over the Saints in the 2019 preseason finale. The 22 meetings between the two teams in the preseason is the second-most by a Saints preseason opponent to the 30 exhibitions with the Tennessee Titans/Houston Oilers franchise.

SeatGeek, the Official Primary Ticketing Partner of the Saints, will be donating a suite to a 2020 home game to a group of essential workers who have been serving our community during COVID-19. For information on buying and transferring tickets, please visit www.seatgeek.com.