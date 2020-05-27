Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Gameday

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 04:06 PM

Saints 2020 preseason schedule presented by SeatGeek announced

New Orleans opens against the Los Angeles Rams at the newly constructed SoFi Stadium

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-NOSLAR-WK9-110418-0127

The New Orleans Saints have announced their 2020 preseason schedule presented by SeatGeek, starting with two road games, followed by two home contests at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on the docket.

New Orleans and the Rams are scheduled to open the newly constructed SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., when they play Los Angeles on Friday, Aug. 14, with a 9 p.m. CT kickoff. The clubs are tied at 2-2 in the preseason series, the Rams lead the regular season series 41-33 and the postseason rivalry is tied 1-1. The Saints are 26-27 in preseason openers all-time after falling to Minnesota 34-25 in the 2019 opener.

In Week Two, the Saints will head north to face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday, Aug. 23. The contest will be nationally televised by Fox (Fox-8 WVUE locally) at 7 p.m. CT. The Saints lead the Steelers 9-7 in the regular season series, while Pittsburgh holds a 9-3 edge in the preseason.

In Week Three, New Orleans will kick off their 2020 Mercedes-Benz Superdome slate and play the Houston Texans on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. CT. The Saints have a 5-5 preseason record against the Texans and a 3-2 regular season mark after their come-from-behind 30-28 season-opening win over Houston in 2019.

The Saints will close out the preseason at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Miami Dolphins prior to the roster cutdown to 53 players. The contest will be played on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. CT. It's the fifth consecutive year that New Orleans finishes the preseason at home, the second straight against Miami. The Dolphins lead the all-time preseason series 15-7, including a 16-13 win over the Saints in the 2019 preseason finale. The 22 meetings between the two teams in the preseason is the second-most by a Saints preseason opponent to the 30 exhibitions with the Tennessee Titans/Houston Oilers franchise.

SeatGeek, the Official Primary Ticketing Partner of the Saints, will be donating a suite to a 2020 home game to a group of essential workers who have been serving our community during COVID-19. For information on buying and transferring tickets, please visit www.seatgeek.com.

The Rams, Texans and Dolphins preseason contests will be broadcast regionally on the Gray Communications network of stations, as well as additional Gulf Coast stations, available in the New Orleans area on Fox-8 WVUE.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS PRESEASON TELEVISION NETWORK AFFILIATES
New Orleans – WVUE-Fox-8
Alexandria – WNTZ
Baton Rouge – WAFB
Biloxi, Miss. – WLOX
Birmingham, Ala. – WVTM
Hattiesburg, Miss. – WDAM
Jackson, Miss. – WLBT
Lafayette – KATC
Lake Charles – KPLC
Meridian, Miss. – WTOK
Memphis, Tenn. – WMC
Mobile, Ala. – WKRG
Monroe – KNOE
Panama City, Fla. – WGHJ
Shreveport – KSLA

All four preseason games can be heard on the Saints Radio Network, in the New Orleans area on WWL Radio (870 AM and 105.3 FM).

WEEK 1 · Fri 08/14 · 9:00 PM CDT

AT

Rams

Los Angeles Rams

FOX 8
WWL 105.3FM/870 AM
SoFi Stadium
Find Tickets Watch Games

Related Links

WEEK 2 · Sun 08/23 · 7:00 PM CDT

AT

Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers

FOX
WWL 105.3FM/870 AM
Heinz Field
Find Tickets Watch Games

WEEK 3 · Sat 08/29 · 7:00 PM CDT

Texans

Houston Texans

FOX 8
WWL 105.3FM/870 AM
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Find Tickets Watch Games

WEEK 4 · Thu 09/03 · 7:00 PM CDT

Dolphins

Miami Dolphins

FOX 8
WWL 105.3FM/870 AM
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Find Tickets Watch Games

Related Content

Marquee matchups line New Orleans Saints schedule in 2020
news

Marquee matchups line New Orleans Saints schedule in 2020

Saints play both Super Bowl LIV participants, and face Vikings on Christmas Day
New Orleans Saints 2020 Schedule presented by SeatGeek announced
news

New Orleans Saints 2020 Schedule presented by SeatGeek announced

Saints will open their season at home for the third consecutive season, when they host the Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton's live tweets during ESPN's re-air of the 2006 'Rebirth' game
news

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton's live tweets during ESPN's re-air of the 2006 'Rebirth' game

Payton shared a few thoughts on the game
As distractions go, Mercedes-Benz Superdome re-opening beats them all
news

As distractions go, Mercedes-Benz Superdome re-opening beats them all

John DeShazier's Times-Picayune column from Sept. 26, 2006
ESPN re-broadcast of 'Rebirth' game gives New Orleans Saints fans a chance to connect - at least emotionally
news

ESPN re-broadcast of 'Rebirth' game gives New Orleans Saints fans a chance to connect - at least emotionally

Iconic game will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Monday
A game-by-game look at all 149 receptions by New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas
news

A game-by-game look at all 149 receptions by New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas broke the single-season record for receptions with 149 in 2019
The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings battle it out in the Wild Card matchup at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
news

Minnesota Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer, players talk about Wild Card playoff game

Transcript of postgame interviews
The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings battle it out in the Wild Card matchup at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
news

New Orleans Saints players talk about loss to Minnesota Vikings in Wild Card game

Transcript of Saints postgame media availability
The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings battle it out in the Wild Card matchup at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
news

Saints quarterback Drew Brees talks about loss to Minnesota Vikings in Wild Card game

Transcript of Brees' postgame press conference
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their Wild Card matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
news

Coach Sean Payton talks about Wild Card loss to Minnesota Vikings

Transcript of Payton's postgame press conference
The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings battle it out in the Wild Card matchup at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
news

Taysom Hill displays multiple skills for New Orleans Saints in Wild Card loss to Vikings

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins caused fumble, had eight tackles on defense

Advertising