New Orleans Saints tackle attrition at position by using six starters | Saints Position Season Recap 2021 

New Orleans Saints offensive tackles best games of the 2021 season:

Against Tampa Bay on Halloween, New Orleans' offense totaled 361 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-27 victory over Tampa Bay. Quarterbacks ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ and ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ combined to complete 22 of 39 passes for 209 net passing yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, and the running game produced 152 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries. New Orleans allowed just one sack and the tackles held up well even after Winston tore his ACL in the second quarter.