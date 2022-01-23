Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints tackle attrition at position by using six starters | Saints Position Season Recap 2021 

Ramczyk, Armstead started same game six times at tackle in 2021

Jan 23, 2022 at 09:30 AM
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

New Orleans Saints offensive tackles 2021 season analysis:

Starting tackles ﻿Ryan Ramczyk﻿ and ﻿Terron Armstead﻿ started 10 (Ramczyk) and eight (Armstead) games, respectively, in 2021. They started the same game six times, but none after Week 9 for the New Orleans Saints, who experienced a revolving door at the position, which affected continuity and chemistry. Also gaining starts at tackle were ﻿James Hurst﻿, ﻿Jordan Mills﻿, ﻿Landon Young﻿ and ﻿Caleb Benenoch﻿.

New Orleans Saints offensive tackles best games of the 2021 season:

Against Tampa Bay on Halloween, New Orleans' offense totaled 361 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-27 victory over Tampa Bay. Quarterbacks ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ and ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ combined to complete 22 of 39 passes for 209 net passing yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, and the running game produced 152 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries. New Orleans allowed just one sack and the tackles held up well even after Winston tore his ACL in the second quarter.

New Orleans Saints offensive tackles best quote from the 2021 season:

“I think one important thing will be the mind-set of, if you’re not the starter coming out of training camp, just to be ready. Not just be ready to play a game, but that you might be called upon to start 14, 15, 16 games throughout the season. I think just having that urgency of game planning week-to-week and understanding that you might not play this week or be active on the roster this week, but next week that could very well change. Every guy is one play away (from having to play). That’s the type of sport this is. I think that lesson will stick. I think the lesson of communication, how important that is, how important establishing how to communicate with teammates, and understanding and learning each guy individually as well. I think those things are going to stick with guys for a long time.” James Hurst

2021 Saints Season Photos: Tackles

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action during the 2021 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael Nance/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
Michael Nance/New Orleans Saints
