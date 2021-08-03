Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Tuesday, Aug. 3

Vet Day

Even though Tuesday, Aug. 3 was the first day in pads, there were noticeable absences when we walked into the indoor facility at the Oschner Sports Performance Center, specifically, left tackle Terron Armstead﻿, linebacker Demario Davis and defensive end Cameron Jordan﻿. Not to worry though, Saints fans. Coach Sean Payton mentioned after practice that the team's training camp schedule includes off days for veteran players. The "older players" are given off every fourth practice. There are also scheduled off days for the younger players as well.

Saints Defense wins the day

Without question the offense has been the superior of the two units the first four practices of camp. That all changed Tuesday when the pads came on. It almost seemed like the defense took exception for the first few days of offense superiority. The practice was full of run stuffs, pass breakups, incompletions, near interceptions, and FINALLY, the defense registered its first interception since the beginning of camp when second-year linebacker Zack Baun picked off quarterback Ian Book on an intended middle route that hit Baun between the numbers. Now that the first interception is out of the way, we'll see if the defense begins to collect more turnovers, though the quarterbacks' decision-making as a whole has contributed greatly to the lack of interceptions.

Speed kills