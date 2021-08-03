New Orleans Saints complete first padded training camp practice

D-LIGHTFUL DAY: By and large, the first four training camp days belonged to the offense; very few pass attempts wound up on the turf, and none wound up in the hands of a defender. But Day 5 was one during which the defense showcased itself, especially in the secondary. In the first three one-on-one drills, cornerbacks Patrick Robinson, Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley forced incompletions by Jameis Winston before Winston connected with an open Deonte Harris against Brian Poole. But the defense picked right up where it left off, regardless of who was quarterbacking or what was the drill. Linebacker Zack Baun produced the first interception of camp with a pick against rookie quarterback Ian Book.

ADDED ZIP: Receiver ﻿Jalen McCleskey﻿, who finished his college career at Tulane and whose father, J.J. McCleskey, was a Saints defensive back and receiver from 1993-96, has shown flashes of the acceleration he hopes can land him a roster spot.

"I think I can definitely bring speed," he said. "Whether it be deep threat, whether it be on special teams – playing gunner, punt return, stuff like that. Just being out there and being explosive