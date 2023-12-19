Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Tuesday Injury Report: 2023 Week 16 at Los Angeles Rams

Eight Saints listed on Tuesday's Injury Report

Dec 19, 2023 at 03:02 PM
New Orleans Saints
Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Tuesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams during the 2023 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

The Saints conducted a walkthrough on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Monday Tuesday
DE Isaiah Foskey Quadricep DNP DNP
S Lonnie Johnson Jr. Knee DNP DNP
RB Kendre Miller Ankle DNP LP
WR Chris Olave Ankle DNP LP
T Ryan Ramczyk Knee DNP DNP
DE Cameron Jordan Ankle LP LP
DE Carl Granderson Shoulder LP LP
DE Payton Turner* Toe LP LP

*Currently on Reserve/Injured. Returned to practice.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

The Rams conducted a walkthrough on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Monday Tuesday
DB Tre Tomlinson Hamstring DNP DNP
OL Joe Noteboom Foot DNP DNP
T Rob Havenstein Groin LP FP
DB Ahkello Witherspoon Groin LP FP
WR Tutu Atwell Concussion FP FP
RB Ronnie Rivers* Knee FP

*Currently on Reserve/Injured. Returned to practice.

