Saints Tuesday Injury Report: 2023 Week 16 at Los Angeles Rams

Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Tuesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams during the 2023 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
The Saints conducted a walkthrough on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|DE
|Isaiah Foskey
|Quadricep
|DNP
|DNP
|S
|Lonnie Johnson Jr.
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|RB
|Kendre Miller
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|WR
|Chris Olave
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DE
|Cameron Jordan
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|DE
|Carl Granderson
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|DE
|Payton Turner*
|Toe
|LP
|LP
*Currently on Reserve/Injured. Returned to practice.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
The Rams conducted a walkthrough on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|DB
|Tre Tomlinson
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|OL
|Joe Noteboom
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|T
|Rob Havenstein
|Groin
|LP
|FP
|DB
|Ahkello Witherspoon
|Groin
|LP
|FP
|WR
|Tutu Atwell
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|RB
|Ronnie Rivers*
|Knee
|FP
*Currently on Reserve/Injured. Returned to practice.