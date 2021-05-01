Quotes: Houston head coach Dana Holgerson on Payton Turner | Saints Draft 2021

The Saints were mentioning how impressed they were at his tape. If you were scouting him, what are some of the things that might jump out?

"So, he's big. He can play five technique, D-end. He can play in the three down front. He can play a three technique in a four down front as well. 6-5, 275 pounds and just keeps getting better. He's smart. He understands things happening prior to them happening. He's versatile. Unfortunately I only had him for five games this year, just based on COVID, the season being shortened, a small little injury he had. The previous year we played 12 games and he played in all 12. He's tough, he's durable. He's well-rounded. He can stop the run. He's physical. He's got great length, great wingspan. He's going to get his hands on you and get them off of you real quick. Good against the run, good against the pass. The Saints got a good one and here's the real thing. He played baseball his whole life, then he went to basketball for two years. Then he went to football for like two years. He's just getting started and he'll play for a long time."

How do you feel like the move to playing edge the last two seasons benefitted him and how there will be more room to improve?

"Good pass rushing skills. Our defensive line coach here is pretty special, Bryan Early. He does a good job with technique with developing the ability to rush the passer. He does a real good job with that, so we moved Payton around. He does a lot of different things. The main thing he's good at is being off the edge. When his pro day was here they worked him out pretty good and pretty hard and it's all about being able to use your hands and move your feet in a tight amount of space and then they put him out there to drop a little bit. As a d-end that drops, I think he caught like seven or eight in a row. When you're a baseball player and a basketball player your hand eye coordination is so good that translates into you doing things with your hands and eyes. He's a well-rounded young man that is incredibly intelligent."

Coach Payton mentioned his run defense ability. Is that something that's a great strength of his or something that he can develop?

"I would say if he's a better pass rusher or run defender I couldn't give you an answer. I think he's good at both. He's a great kid with great length, good hands and great hand-eye coordination that can get you to the quarterback quick. With great length and great strength at 6-6, 270 pounds or whatever it is, he can get his hands on people and shed blockers, TFL's. They go hand in hand. I can't say he's better at one."

You mentioned intelligence and he came across as a really smart person, we know he got 35 in the wonderlic. How does that show up and help him?