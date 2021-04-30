Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Draft 2021: Round 1 notes

New Orleans selected University of Houston DE Payton Turner in the first round

Apr 29, 2021 at 11:56 PM
New Orleans Saints
  • With the 28th pick overall in the first round, New Orleans selected University of Houston defensive end Payton Turner.
  • This marks the second selection that the Saints have made with the 28th overall pick, previously selecting running back Mark Ingram in 2011.
  • Turner is the sixth player selected by New Orleans out of the University of Houston, the first since guard Mike Gisler in 1992 (11th round, 303rd overall).
  • Turner's selection marks the second time that New Orleans has picked a player out of the American Athletic Conference since the league's establishment in 2014, the first being wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (third round, 91st overall, 2018).
  • Turner is the 11th defensive end selected in the first round by New Orleans, as he joins fellow first round ends Marcus Davenport (2018) and Cameron Jordan (2011) on the roster, as well as Kevin Hardy (1968), Joe Campbell (1977), Shawn Knight (1987), Wayne Martin (1989), Renaldo Turnbull (1990), Joe Johnson (1994), Charles Grant (2002) and Will Smith (2004) The 11 defensive ends are the most selected position wise in the first round in club history by the Saints.

2021 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints draft pick Payton Turner

2021 NFL Draft photos of New Orleans Saints first round draft pick Payton Turner, defensive end out of Houston.

New Orleans Saints
CP-Payton-Turner-2021-Draft-3
1 / 15
CP-Payton-Turner-2021-Draft-4
2 / 15
Houston Cougars defensive tackle Ed Oliver, left, helps Houston Cougars defensive lineman Payton Turner (98) with his pads during warm ups before the start of a NCAA college football game against the Rice Owls Saturday, Sep. 1, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
3 / 15

Houston Cougars defensive tackle Ed Oliver, left, helps Houston Cougars defensive lineman Payton Turner (98) with his pads during warm ups before the start of a NCAA college football game against the Rice Owls Saturday, Sep. 1, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Michael Wyke/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Houston defensive lineman Payton Turner (98) rushes during an NCAA football game against Central Florida on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
4 / 15

Houston defensive lineman Payton Turner (98) rushes during an NCAA football game against Central Florida on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston defensive lineman Payton Turner (98) rushes against Edward Collins (70) during an NCAA football game against Central Florida on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
5 / 15

Houston defensive lineman Payton Turner (98) rushes against Edward Collins (70) during an NCAA football game against Central Florida on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston defensive lineman Payton Turner (98) rushes against Edward Collins (70) during an NCAA football game against Central Florida on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
6 / 15

Houston defensive lineman Payton Turner (98) rushes against Edward Collins (70) during an NCAA football game against Central Florida on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston defensive lineman Payton Turner, right, celebrates his sack of BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, bottom left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
7 / 15

Houston defensive lineman Payton Turner, right, celebrates his sack of BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, bottom left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder, left, throws a pass as Houston defensive lineman Payton Turner applies defensive pressure during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
8 / 15

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder, left, throws a pass as Houston defensive lineman Payton Turner applies defensive pressure during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston defensive lineman Payton Turner, left, tries to break up the pass by SMU quarterback Shane Buechele (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
9 / 15

Houston defensive lineman Payton Turner, left, tries to break up the pass by SMU quarterback Shane Buechele (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Michael Wyke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team defensive lineman Payton Turner of Houston (98) walks on the field during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
10 / 15

American Team defensive lineman Payton Turner of Houston (98) walks on the field during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team defensive lineman Payton Turner of Houston (98) walks off the field during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
11 / 15

American Team defensive lineman Payton Turner of Houston (98) walks off the field during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team defensive lineman Payton Turner of Houston (98) runs during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
12 / 15

American Team defensive lineman Payton Turner of Houston (98) runs during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Defensive lineman Payton Turner of Houston (98) warms up during the American team practice for the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
13 / 15

Defensive lineman Payton Turner of Houston (98) warms up during the American team practice for the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Defensive lineman Payton Turner of Houston (98) talks to fellow players during the American team practice for the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
14 / 15

Defensive lineman Payton Turner of Houston (98) talks to fellow players during the American team practice for the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Headshot-Payton-Turner-2560-042921
15 / 15
  • Turner is the 15th first round draft pick to be selected out of the University of Houston, the last being Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver in 2019.
  • The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Turner played in 39 games with 27 starts at Houston and posted career totals of 115 tackles (68 solo), 25 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and 10 passes defensed.
  • As a senior in 2020, Turner played in five games with four starts and recorded 25 tackles (17 solo), 10.5 stops for loss, five sacks for a loss of 33 yards and one forced fumble, opening the season with a monster performance in the season opener against Tulane on Oct. 8, posting 4.5 stops for loss and two sacks in a 49-31 Cougars victory. Turner was American Athletic All-Conference second-team.
  • In 2019, Turner started the 12 games he played in and posted 34 tackles (20 solo), eight stops for loss, four sacks and four passes defensed.
  • In 2018, the Houston native started all 11 games he played in and posted a career-high 42 tackles (career-high 21 solo), 4.5 stops for loss and four passes defensed.
  • New Orleans has seven picks remaining in the 2021 NFL Draft, with three picks scheduled for Friday, one second-rounder (60th overall) and two third round compensatory picks (98th and 105th overall).

