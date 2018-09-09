Quotes from Saints players following the Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Strong Safety Kurt Coleman

On their wide receivers:

"I think we match up well with who they have. I would take our guys over their guys. Honestly, we didn't make plays. We shouldn't blow this out of the portion. They made plays, but we needed to make more. That's the bottom line. At the end, somebody wins and somebody loses."

On the long plays today on offense:

"Watching their film, they take a good amount of shots down field. We have seen it. It is just about someone winning and someone losing. Unfortunately, we came up a few plays short this time."

Defensive Tackle Sheldon Rankins

On Ryan Fitzpatrick:

"He was able to convert a lot of (first) downs for his team and that put them in positions where they could be successful. It's clearly something that we are going to have to go back and review on this tape. We have Cleveland coming in next week with Tyrod Taylor who is a little more elusive than Ryan Fitzpatrick. If Cleveland is going to be watching this tape, then they are going to be salivating. We have to get this cleaned up.