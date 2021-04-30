Quotes: Sean Payton recaps New Orleans Saints Draft 2021 Day 1

You mentioned last week at the Zurich Classic that you hoped to address cornerback or you needed to address cornerback before the start of the season. Was some of the trade up geared towards trying to get a corner and does this now increase maybe the urgency to find somebody tomorrow?

"Yeah, there are a lot of different ways to fill needs on your team. Obviously, the draft is one of them. So we'll see what tomorrow brings. We'll see what the next two days bring. It's obviously a position we're paying close attention to and we feel like we've evaluated a lot of good football players at that position this year. So let's see what happens but yeah, look, when we're calling pre-draft, we're gauging. We're not talking or thinking necessarily specifically one player but we're gauging the team's interest ahead of us. Some teams right from the get go felt like they were going to stay put. And there were a few teams that felt like hey, we'd be interested, but it would have to be something that made sense. So clearly, we're aware of where that position was or where we felt that position was graded. And then we'll pay attention here in the next few days."

It seems like you guys have really consistently ever since you've been here through multiple coordinators and personnel people really valued that size and length in defensive ends, as opposed to maybe the smaller tweener edge pass rusher guys. Can you talk about why you have that philosophy and where that comes from?

"Yeah, look, part of it's your scheme fit and part of it is a little bit of my early days with New York and then with Bill (Parcells) in Dallas, certainly Jeff (Ireland) the same way, Mickey (Loomis). The vision, especially in the early part of the draft, you're hopefully drafting prototype player size, weight, speed. Clearly there are exceptions that become great players, and we've taken exceptions as well. But the length is important and the durability, stamina. There are times where there's a little bit more energy required of a player that's not as big. And so it's not a be all end all. But that's just kind of a fit for we feel like that at that position."

If I can ask you and I understand the answer may not be forthcoming. But a few years ago, when we asked you about (Patrick) Mahomes, you told us that you all were interested in him. Not that I ask specifics on any quarterback, but maybe were you surprised with the way the quarterback board fell when you all were watching it? Or did you expect to fall that way watching these guys come off the board tonight?

"Good question. Look, none of us were surprised with the first two picks, right? I think San Francisco spent a lot of time on two players they were interested in and arrived at their decision. And then shortly thereafter that Mac (Jones) was taken, you had basically five good players. Was Mac the last one at 15? Yeah, so look, (Justin) Fields was taken right there and then Mac. All five of those guys have to be happy. There was none of this, like all the way to pick 28 or 29. And all of them, look, they all have had real good careers be it some of them a little bit briefer than others. And part of that was COVID. Each team, you could go around the league and have 32 teams stack those five players, and you'd have some similarities with some teams. But outside maybe the first pick, I think you would probably get a little different, depending on club, ranking maybe two through five. All those guys, the teams I'm sure are excited, they have a vision for what they're looking for. And the players have all had productive, winning seasons and have been guys that have demonstrated their ability."

When you have a big splash headline, like we saw today, on draft day, coming out of or centered around Green Bay, does it affect your game plan at all? Or is it really just let's stick to what we prepared for?

"Well, yeah, that that was obviously newsworthy, and I don't think it changes the game plan relative to today. Look, you really pay close attention to your own building and as we prepare for rookie camp, and then the different offseason phases, I think it was a little bit of a surprise for a lot of teams and yet I really have no idea of the dynamics. But it didn't it didn't change today's game plan whatsoever."

Back to (Payton) Turner for a moment. It was kind of reported that he was kind of a late riser on people's boards as they got medical reports in. Was he the kind of player you were on all along? Or did you fall into that category that he kind of slowly kept rising up your board?

"No, look, I think as people studied the tape, I think I felt like when we saw it and then watch it again, you turn the lights on in the room and you say what are we missing? He's got great size, great length. Again, I think you see a powerful player, you see him play inside. You see stamina on tape. He was nicked up this year with a calf. Played four or five games of eight. But look, there were there were too many things that we felt real good about."

When you guys were on the phone with other teams, was there ever a serious attempt made to get into the top 10? Or top 15?