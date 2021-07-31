Quarterbacks Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill hope to seize opportunity to start for New Orleans Saints

"I love working with Jameis, he works really hard," Hill said. "I think he's really smart. He has got a lot of experience playing the position. And so I think the culture here has been no different (than before he arrived).

"I'd say Drew was a great mentor and allowed all of us to pick his brain and he's obviously not here, but between the four (Hill, Winston, Trevor Siemian and Ian Book) of us in our QB room, we're always working together, giving feedback.

"If someone makes a good decision, we certainly let them know that we thought it was a good decision and good throw. And if there are questions, there plenty of times where I might make a throw, but I want to see what happened on the backside of that I'll come back and I will ask Jameis or Trevor or Ian and so forth with the coaches. We have got a really, really good room and a group that really works well together."

Winston's journey from starter, to backup, to competition to be starter has been a test of patience.

"I feel like I'm getting better every single day," he said. "But one thing that helps, I'm telling you, when you're able to watch greatness, run it, you feel the mentality that you're just like, I can go and watch film of him do it, right? I'm just trying to replicate what he does, right?

"And then I get a grasp of different concepts that I like, more than what he may like. You kind of pick and choose. Definitely when I'm planning, when I'm sitting there watching film (of) things that I may like more than him. But in terms of the offense, I feel like I'm grasping it well and I'm executing it pretty good."

Depending on grasp and execution, the wait will end for Hill or Winston.

"It's always a great opportunity to have a chance to be one of 32, right?" Winston said. "And like I said, man, we've got great coaches, (we) have a great team, man, I'm so blessed to be a part of this team more than anything else.