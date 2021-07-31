P.J. Williams, Derrick Kelly made training camp debuts for New Orleans Saints

BOOM TOWN: Saturday's practice was a pretty good exhibit on why the Saints are so high on punter Blake Gillikin﻿, who they kept on injured reserve last season. Gillikin impressively, and consistently, blasted punts during his period.

In the first camp practice Thursday, he hit the ceiling beams in the indoor facility on 10 consecutive punts but Saturday, with that boundary removed, Gillikin boomed them high and deep, and also displayed the ability to drop them inside the 20 when necessary.

"It was pretty sharp," Payton said. "Yesterday, we had some big punts (from Nolan Cooney) but it was kind of like a home run or a strikeout. And that's a young player. It's good to have a live leg, and we got to see glimpses of that from (Gillikin) a year ago. I thought that period was good. It was pretty impressive."

KEN-DAY: It's never wise to overblow anything that happens in training camp on a singular day; consistent effectiveness is always the goal. But cornerback Ken Crawley had a standout showing Saturday. His best play might have been on a deep pass down the right sideline, from quarterback Jameis Winston and intended for receiver Tre'Quan Smith.