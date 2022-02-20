Quarterback Geremy Hickbottom leads Team Gaither to victory in inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl 

The weeklong buildup, and participation in the first Legacy Bowl was beneficial, Hickbottom and Collier said.

"It was an experience, for sure," Hickbottom said. "Just a whole new group of guys, guys I had never seen before. How everything just bonded together, the chemistry just came together for the game, I'm really excited for the guys."

"It was a great experience, I appreciate this opportunity from the guys who created this event for us," Collier said. "I just came out and worked every day and pushed the team, and helped out the team in any form or fashion I could.