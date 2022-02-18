Southern's Ladarius Skelton willing to change, adapt to play in HBCU Legacy Bowl and beyond

"It's just baby steps as a transition," Skelton said. "It's not really a big transition, because everybody that touches the ball runs. At this point, at the running back position you just have to work on your footwork, work on reading gaps and reading the defensive line just to make the right move and hit the right hole. I working on that as we go through this process.

"(But) it's real different. I'm being patient, but it's real different. The ball in your hands every play, and not having it every play, it's a total change.

"It's testing my patience a lot. And I've been working on my patience for years. I'm still working on it."

What helped sell him on the idea was a call from legendary Grambling State quarterback Doug Williams, the first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl (XXII, with Washington, and was named Most Valuable Player) and Tampa Bay's first-round pick (No. 17 overall) in 1978.

Williams informed Skelton that he'd play running back in the Legacy Bowl.

"It's an honor," Skelton said. "You don't really get those opportunities. When I was in high school, I didn't get any coaches calling me from the big schools, so for him to call me, it was really big."

Skelton took the call and knew exactly what to do from there.