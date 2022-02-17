Quarterback Aqeel Glass looking for separation through preparation during Legacy Bowl week

"It's a blessing," Glass said. "I had goals coming into college. I wanted to be one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game at an HBCU, I wanted to be the best quarterback at A&M and I accomplished some of those things. It's just a blessing to be able to leave my name in the history books like that."

The Deacon Jones Award simply was a byproduct of the work, he said.

"For me it's just about preparation," Glass said. "At the end of the day, my coach used to always tell me that separation is preparation. So the guy who's more prepared is always going to be ready and I feel like I've been doing that well with the workout plan I've been doing throughout the spring with my quarterback coach, tightening up little things and just getting better every day."

This week, the preparation includes practice with and against some of the best HBCU players in the nation, all preparing for the Legacy Bowl.

"These are high-level guys and I feel like this is a great opportunity for them," Glass said. "Some guys don't get the opportunity that we're getting right now. It's a huge blessing to be able to play with some of the guys like this. I've known them before I played against them, and to be on the same team with them, kind of pick their brains a little is always great."

In the end, it's essentially a job interview, an opportunity to impress a team that could add him to its roster in the near future.