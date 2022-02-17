Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Quarterback Aqeel Glass looking for separation through preparation during Legacy Bowl week

'The guy who's more prepared is always going to be ready'

Feb 17, 2022 at 02:05 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-HBCU-practice-day-3-021722-0009
Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

Not much arm twisting was necessary for the HBCU Legacy Bowl to land its first commitment. Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass, one of the most productive players in the nation, was more than eager to make history as the first player to commit in the inaugural game.

"It was a huge honor," Glass said. "My coaches told me about it, and they said they wanted me to be the first person to do it.

"It's a huge blessing. It's a blessing to be recognized for my talent, and to have my talents recognized by not only the people in HBCU, but NFL scouts and people like that."

Glass easily made himself recognizable, and not only because of physical characteristics – 6 feet 4, 225 pounds – that don't blend in many crowds.

En route to winning the Spring 2021 Deacon Jones Award, signifying the Black College Football Player of the Year, Glass, who will play for Team Robinson on Saturday in the Legacy Bowl at Yulman Stadium on the Tulane campus, completed 259 of 414 passes for 3,568 yards and 36 touchdowns, with seven interceptions.

He led Alabama A&M to the Spring HBCU national championship, was the Fall '21 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Player of the Year, is tied for 11th all-time with 109 passing touchdowns in Football Championship Subdivision games, and is 14th all-time in FCS passing yards with 12,136.

"It's a blessing," Glass said. "I had goals coming into college. I wanted to be one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game at an HBCU, I wanted to be the best quarterback at A&M and I accomplished some of those things. It's just a blessing to be able to leave my name in the history books like that."

The Deacon Jones Award simply was a byproduct of the work, he said.

"For me it's just about preparation," Glass said. "At the end of the day, my coach used to always tell me that separation is preparation. So the guy who's more prepared is always going to be ready and I feel like I've been doing that well with the workout plan I've been doing throughout the spring with my quarterback coach, tightening up little things and just getting better every day."

This week, the preparation includes practice with and against some of the best HBCU players in the nation, all preparing for the Legacy Bowl.

"These are high-level guys and I feel like this is a great opportunity for them," Glass said. "Some guys don't get the opportunity that we're getting right now. It's a huge blessing to be able to play with some of the guys like this. I've known them before I played against them, and to be on the same team with them, kind of pick their brains a little is always great."

In the end, it's essentially a job interview, an opportunity to impress a team that could add him to its roster in the near future.

"At the end of the day, football is football," Glass said. "So for me, I do like I do, take everything one game at a time, one play at a time, one day at a time and everything else will take care of itself. Just keep the main thing the main thing."

Related Links

Photos: 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl: Practice Day 3 | 2-17-22

On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.
1 / 25

On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.
2 / 25

On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.
3 / 25

On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.
4 / 25

On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.
5 / 25

On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.
6 / 25

On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.
7 / 25

On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.
8 / 25

On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.
9 / 25

On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.
10 / 25

On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.
11 / 25

On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.
12 / 25

On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.
13 / 25

On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.
14 / 25

On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.
15 / 25

On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.
16 / 25

On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.
17 / 25

On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.
18 / 25

On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.
19 / 25

On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.
20 / 25

On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.
21 / 25

On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.
22 / 25

On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.
23 / 25

On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.
24 / 25

On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.
25 / 25

On February 17, 2022, Team Robinson and Team Gaither gathered for Day 3 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tom Benson Field at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Southern University receiver Marquis McClain attempting to stand out in HBCU Legacy Bowl

'Just another great opportunity to be able to showcase my talent'
news

New Orleans Saints, Crown Royal reward community leaders during 2021 season

Three local fans honored with a 'That Deserves a Crown' gameday package
news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan announced as finalist for NFL 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Winner to be revealed as part of NFL Honors
news

Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation partners with 'Toys for Tots', gifting 100,000 toys to children across the Gulf South region

Gifts will focus on communities impacted by Hurricane Ida, as well as children in the greater Birmingham, Alabama area
news

New Orleans Saints partnered with Microsoft Teams for Pregame Huddle Experience with local military members

Military members joined Marquez Callaway, Adam Trautman and Garrett Griffin for pregame talk
news

Black College Football Hall of Fame announces establishment of HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair

New Orleans Saints to serve as presenting partner
news

Demario Davis named as Salute to Service Award nominee for New Orleans Saints 

Star linebacker comes from a family with extensive military service and respect for its importance
news

New Orleans Saints, Community Coffee recognize Army PFC Brian R. Bates Jr., as part of Honorary Captain Program

Bates, a United States Army private first class member, was killed in action on Oct. 27, 2009, when insurgents attacked his vehicle with an improvised explosive device.
news

NFL Media to debut docuseries with New Orleans Saints' All-Pro Cam Jordan around his efforts to inspire change by improving police-community relations in New Orleans 

The series follows 16 New Orleans PD fellows as they embark on an intensive Anti-Racism and Community Engagement Training Program with Crescent City Corps, funded by Jordan. Episode one will debut on Thursday, Nov. 11 with new episodes each Thursdayand extended versions dropping each Friday
news

New Orleans Saints, Sanderson Farms, Delgado Community College, extend reach for Hurricane Ida relief with food distribution series

The food distribution series focuses on lending a helping hand in communities still feeling the effects of Hurricane Ida beyond the scope of New Orleans
news

Black and Gold Fan Fest Presented by Hancock Whitney

Join Gumbo, Saints legend Michael Lewis, and members of the Saints community at Fan Fest
Advertising