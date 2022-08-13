Texans vs. Saints Live Updates - August 13, 2022 | NFL Preseason Week 1
Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 1 game during the 2022 NFL Preseason.
Aug 13, 2022 at 05:30 PM
How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans on August 13, 2022
This will be the 11th time the New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans have faced off in the preseason, with the series of exhibitions tied 5-5 and New Orleans leading the regular season series 3-2.
Saints will play the Vikings at Tottenham Stadium on Oct. 2
Saints will face Eagles in Week 17 on Fox
Saints will visit the Browns in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season
Saints will travel to San Francisco in Week 12 for a game on Fox
Saints travel to Pittsburgh for Week 10 matchup on Fox
Saints will host Ravens on 'Monday Night Football" in Week 9
Saints will face the Rams in Week 11 on Fox