Postgame notes from New Orleans Saints 35-29 win over the Detroit Lions

• With the win, the Saints move to 2-2 on the season improve their all-time record against the Lions to 14-12-1. Their road record against the Lions also improves to 4-7-1.

• The win improves Head Coach Sean Payton's record against Detroit to 6-3, his road mark against the Lions to 2-1 and his record against Lions Head Coach Matt Patricia to 1-0, which also makes Patricia the 66th coach of the 80 he will have faced to defeat and the 56th of 80 to have a winning record against.

• Payton's combined 141 combined regular season/postseason victories have him ranked 26th all time, moving into a tie with former Panthers, Broncos and Bears Head Coach John Fox.

• Offensively, New Orleans racked up 392 yards in the win with 246 passing yards and 164 rushing yards on the way to scoring 35 points.

• Quarterback ﻿Drew Brees﻿ started his 279th career regular season game today, breaking a tie for 22nd all-time with LB Clay Matthews, and completed 19-of-25 passes for 246 yards and two touchdown passes. Brees led the Saints on five scoring drives resulting in five touchdowns.

• RB ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ led the team in rushing with 83 yards on 19 carries and one touchdown. Kamara also caught two passes for 36 yards.

• Kamara has scored a touchdown in six consecutive regular season games, tying the club record shared by Dalton Hilliard (1988-1989, 1992), Pierre Thomas (2008), Jimmy Graham (2011-12) and Kamara (2017).

• RB Latavius Murray finished with 64 yards on 15 carries and scored two rushing touchdowns. Murray now has 41 carrier rushing touchdowns and surpassed the 4,500 yard mark for his carrier. Murray also caught one pass for 19 yards.

• WR Emmanuel Sanders led the team in receiving with six catches for 93 yards. Sanders surpassed the 8,000 carrier receiving yards mark.

• WR Tre'Quan Smith finished with four catches for 54 receiving yards and tied a career-high with two touchdowns receptions.

• TE Josh Hill played in his 107th career game today, moving into a tie with LB Pat Swilling and S Gene Atkins for 39th place on the club's all-time games played list. Hill caught one pass for seven yards.

• DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson led the team in tackles with six tackles (five solo).

• CB Patrick Robinson intercepted Lions QB Matthew Stafford in the endzone in the second quarter and also added four solo tackles and two pass defenses.

• FS Marcus Williams and CB P.J. Williams each played in their 50th career games with Marcus Williams making his 50th career start.

• DE Cameron Jordan, DE Trey Hendrickson and DT David Onyemata each recorded 1.0 sack of Lions QB Matthew Stafford.

• Jordan now has 4.0 sacks of Stafford. Stafford becomes the fifth signal-caller, he has at least four sacks against and the Lions are now the sixth team Jordan has at least four takedowns against.

• Jordan added 4 solo tackles while playing in his 148th consecutive game today, setting a new club record and breaking a tie with T/G Jim Dombrowski 10/25/87-11/3/96.

• WR/RS Deonte Harris returned two punts for 33 yards (16.5 avg.) with a long of 38 (his longest of the season). Harris also caught one pass for 10 yards and carried twice for 10 yards.

• The Saints have not surrendered 100 yards to an individual player in 46 consecutive games in the regular season and postseason combined, the third longest streak in NFL history.