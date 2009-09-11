PJs Coffee Named Preferred Coffee of the New Orleans Saints

<span> <span style="text-decoration: underline;">PJ's Named 'Preferred Coffee of the New Orleans Saints'</span> <span style="">Sponsorship includes World's Largest Coffee Cups at the Dome</span>

The next time you see the Louisiana Superdome, you may do a double-take at the two larger-than-life coffee cups outside of the world-famous arena. While the owners of PJ's Coffee of New Orleans would like this to serve as a subliminal message that you are craving coffee, it's really part of the company's sponsorship of the New Orleans Saints.

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans – the Coffee New Orleans Loves™ – has committed to a two-year partnership with the black and gold which includes referring to PJ's as 'the Preferred Coffee of the New Orleans Saints." Additionally, PJ's Coffee will be served exclusively at the Dome starting this month.

Another component of the partnership is that the Saints pre-season home game on September 3 was sponsored by PJ's Coffee. PJ's passed out 20,000 Saints schedules with a coupon for a "free upsize" on any cup of coffee, or iced coffee at any participating PJ's locations the Monday after every Saints game. PJ's also rolled out their slogan for the sponsorship, "Brew Dat!™" on the marketing piece.

The New Orleans Saints and PJ's Coffee are also working on developing a line of co-branded retail coffees that will be released this November to take advantage of the holiday sales season.

"Like the Saints, PJ's Coffee is home-grown," says PJ's Coffee of New Orleans President Scott Ballard. "We are honored to be a part of the 2009 season along with all the other Saints fans."

"Both the New Orleans Saints and locally owned PJ's Coffee of New Orleans truly personify the commitment and passion shared for our city," said Jean-Paul Dardenne, Director of Corporate Partnerships for the Saints. "It is a pleasure to welcome PJ's Coffee as one of our newest corporate partners, and we are excited to develop the foundation that will lead to a lasting partnership for years to come."

As for the giant coffee cups, they are really two of the Dome's air handling units wrapped in fabric. New Orleans based Crystal Clear Imaging was responsible for the design and wrapping of the air handling units. Drink up!

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans uses hand-selected, premium Arabica beans which are slow-roasted in small batches at its New Orleans roasting facility. PJ's Coffee was established in 1978 and began franchising in 1989. Today there are 55 PJ's locations in seven states. For more information, visit pjscoffee.com.