New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Linebacker Pete Werner

Pete Werner 2022 season analysis:

New Orleans linebacker Pete Werner started in 11 of 12 regular season games he played in and missed five due to injury. Werner had surgery after he injured his ankle during the Saints Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens and returned to play in Week 15 against the Falcons. The second-year pro had 80 tackles, 56 solo, and three tackles for a loss. Werner forced two fumbles and had three passes defensed.