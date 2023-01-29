Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Linebacker Pete Werner

Werner overcame injury for standout season in year two

Jan 29, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Erin Summers
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner in action throughout the 2022 season.

Pete Werner 2022 season analysis:

New Orleans linebacker Pete Werner started in 11 of 12 regular season games he played in and missed five due to injury. Werner had surgery after he injured his ankle during the Saints Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens and returned to play in Week 15 against the Falcons. The second-year pro had 80 tackles, 56 solo, and three tackles for a loss. Werner forced two fumbles and had three passes defensed.

Best game of Pete Werner's 2022 season:

Werner's most complete game came in the Saints' 27-26 victory over Atlanta in Week 1. The 6-foot-3, 242-pound linebacker had 12 solo tackles, 13 total, and a forced fumble.

Best quote from Pete Werner's 2022 season:

"You're constantly trying to be coachable, you're constantly trying to learn, because that's what it takes at this next level — every little piece or tidbit you can get to create an advantage for yourself."

