Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Pete Werner's forced fumble stifled Seattle's momentum, positioned New Orleans Saints for lead-taking touchdown

Second-year linebacker has two forced fumbles this season

Oct 10, 2022 at 11:56 AM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-Saints-vs-Seahawks-Week-5-2022-Game-Action-15
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

To say the last 30 seconds of the first half was a downer for the New Orleans Saints wouldn't nearly capture how deflating the turn of events could have been in New Orleans' 39-32 victory over Seattle on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome.

On first-and-20 from the Seattle 49, quarterback Andy Dalton completed a short pass up the middle to running back Alvin Kamara, and Kamara gained 10 yards which, at least, would have gotten the Saints into field goal range for Wil Lutz and given them a chance to increase their 17-13 lead.

But Kamara fumbled, Seattle recovered at the 43 and returned it seven yards to midfield with 20 seconds left, and three plays later the Seahawks popped the Saints for a 35-yard touchdown pass to take a 19-17 lead into halftime.

And since the Seahawks were set to receive the second half kickoff, they had a chance to build on the momentum. But Saints linebacker Pete Werner happened.

Seattle did, indeed, take the second-half kickoff and returned it 21 yards to its own 23-yard line. And the Seahawks opened with a play that looked fairly routine, an 8-yard completion from quarterback Geno Smith to receiver D.K. Metcalf. But while safety Justin Evans held up Metcalf while tackling him, Werner torpedoed in from the left side and unloaded on Metcalf while he was in Evans' grip.

The resulting hammering dislodged the ball before Metcalf's elbow hit the turf, and defensive tackle David Onyemata pounced on the loose ball at the 31. Officials reviewed the ruling, the on-field call was upheld and Werner had his second forced fumble of the season.

Six plays later, Dalton hooked up with rookie receiver Chris Olave on a 16-yard touchdown pass that allowed the Saints to retake the lead, 24-19, with 12:03 left in the third quarter. (Olave left the game after the catch, having sustained a concussion.)

Essentially, Werner helped New Orleans steal an extra possession for the offense, and that unit made good on the gift with the touchdown that allowed the Saints to extinguish the momentum Seattle had taken entering halftime.

Related Content

news

Taysom Hill and New Orleans Saints offense flex muscle against Seattle in 39-32 victory

Hill ran for 112 yards and three touchdowns, completed pass for 22-yard touchdown

news

Andy Dalton will start second straight game at quarterback for New Orleans Saints

'I feel really good about where I'm at in this offense, just the understanding of everything'

news

New Orleans Saints keenly aware of Seattle quarterback Geno Smith's improvement

'I think they've tailored the offense around some of the things that he can do really well'

news

Andy Dalton takes reps at quarterback for New Orleans Saints, Jameis Winston continues rehab

'I want to get (Winston) healthy. We'll see where he's at'

news

Alvin Kamara expects to be in lineup Sunday for New Orleans Saints after missing Vikings game, being limited against Carolina

'I don't feel like we've gotten beat yet this season. We've beaten ourselves, every game'

news

Quarterback Andy Dalton, New Orleans Saints offense warmed to task in second half against Minnesota

'I thought overall, he operated the offense efficiently'

news

New Orleans Saints defensive penalties prove pivotal on late, lead-taking touchdown drive by Minnesota

Saints led 22-19 when defense hit with two costly infractions

news

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave impressed in first NFL month

'When I get targeted, I want to bring in every pass that's thrown my way'

news

Andy Dalton likely to start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints against Minnesota

'Andy has done this. He's performed at a high level in our league'

news

New Orleans Saints run defense searching for consistency

'You can't have that roller coaster. To be even-keel is exactly where we need to be'

news

Andy Dalton takes first-team reps at quarterback with New Orleans Saints offense for second straight day in London

'He knows what we're doing, what the plan is. A lot of confidence in Andy.'

Advertising