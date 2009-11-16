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Payton Addresses CB Tracy Porter's Injury

Nov 16, 2009 at 06:00 AM
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    <span style="">New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton stated late Monday morning during his regularly scheduled Monday press conference that starting cornerback Tracy Porter sprained his left medial collateral ligament in Sunday's victory over the St. Louis Rams. Payton refrained from putting a timetable on Porter's return, but said that he expects the second-year cornerback out of Indiana University to return to the lineup again this season.

"The good news is that he did not suffer an injury to his ACL," Payton said. "The injury to his knee was to the MCL. The reports, and I have seen quite a few of them that had it as an ACL, were wrong. It's an injury that will not require surgery."

Porter was injured in the second half of Sunday's 28-23 victory over the St. Louis Rams when he was accidentally leg-whipped by teammate Usama Young as both players were trying to make a tackle.

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