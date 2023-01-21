New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Defensive back Paulson Adebo

Paulson Adebo 2022 season analysis:
In 13 games, New Orleans Saints defensive back Paulson Adebo finished the 2022 season with 56 total tackles (47 solo) and seven passes defended. Adebo continued to build on an impressive career in his sophomore season. Although injuries derailed the beginning, the second-year DB was able to find his footing and set a new career high in passes defended.
Best game of Paulson Adebo's 2022 season:
In the Saints' 24-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Adebo assisted in shutting down Raiders receiver Davante Adams. He finished the game with 8 total tackles and 1 pass defended, helping lead the Saints to their only shutout of the season.
Best quote from Paulson Adebo's 2022 season:
"Paulson (Adebo) and Alontae (Taylor) answered the bell in terms of the challenge. They played the way that we are accustomed to play in the game. There was not a lot of uncontested looks or a lot of free access, there was a lot of challenge on the line of scrimmage, it takes some guts to be able to do that out there against one of the best receivers in the league and I am proud of the way those guys competed." -Head Coach Dennis Allen following win over Raiders
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive back Paulson Adebo in action throughout the 2022 season.