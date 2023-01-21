New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Defensive back Paulson Adebo

Best quote from Paulson Adebo's 2022 season:

"Paulson (Adebo) and Alontae (Taylor) answered the bell in terms of the challenge. They played the way that we are accustomed to play in the game. There was not a lot of uncontested looks or a lot of free access, there was a lot of challenge on the line of scrimmage, it takes some guts to be able to do that out there against one of the best receivers in the league and I am proud of the way those guys competed." -Head Coach Dennis Allen following win over Raiders